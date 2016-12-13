Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in php-simplesamlphp-saml2
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in php-simplesamlphp-saml2
ID: FEDORA-2016-8b1f72df21
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 09:09
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401148
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401147

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : php-simplesamlphp-saml2
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.3.3
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : https://github.com/simplesamlphp/saml2
Summary     : SAML2 PHP library from SimpleSAMLphp
Description :
A PHP library for SAML2 related functionality. Extracted from SimpleSAMLphp
 [1],
used by OpenConext [2]. This library started as a collaboration between
UNINETT [3] and SURFnet [4] but everyone is invited to contribute.

Autoloader: /usr/share/php/SAML2/autoload.php

[1] https://www.simplesamlphp.org/
[2] https://www.openconext.org/
[3] https://www.uninett.no/
[4] https://www.surfnet.nl/

Update Information:

### v1.10.3 / v2.3.3  - This is a security release fixing an issue with
signature validation. Please upgrade as soon as possible.     -
[201612-01](https://simplesamlphp.org/security/201612-01)
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1401147 - php-simplesamlphp-saml2-2.3.3 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401147
  [ 2 ] Bug #1401148 - php-simplesamlphp-saml2_1-1.10.3 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401148
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade php-simplesamlphp-saml2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
