Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in mcabber



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] mcabber (SSA:2016-347-02)



New mcabber packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current

to fix a security issue.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/loudmouth-1.5.3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This update is needed for the mcabber security update.

patches/packages/mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This update fixes a security issue which can lead to a malicious actor

MITMing a conversation, or adding themselves as an entity on a third

parties roster (thereby granting themselves the associated priviledges

such as observing when the user is online).

For more information, see:

https://gultsch.de/gajim_roster_push_and_message_interception.html

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9928

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

mcabber-1.0.4-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

mcabber-1.0.4-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.0 package:

fd38253e79e4b766ad194d4fceaa5d8d mcabber-1.0.4-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

c859617864745e03fd527fca1030d518 mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

d5adbde2cba42fcfa915c07814fb33b5 mcabber-1.0.4-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

2af12adcb6691b94edd3f668eb424805 mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

d2a06d1fd910aecaaa384f115bb58bc3 mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

cda2b990fe27fb3a33039ffd53aad42e mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

a2b3fc780a5013e96aee9924bac333c9 n/mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

e212a2abac6dd59728869361651ecdc7 n/mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



A new loudmouth package is also provided. Be sure to update this as well.





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| To leave the slackware-security mailing list: |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |

| the email message: |

| |

| unsubscribe slackware-security |

| |

| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to |

| complete the process. Please do not reply to this email address. |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlhPIvEACgkQakRjwEAQIjOqgACeMkzr3c0h1FYUH+M6wpIWhI28

w8YAoJFNZIFky7BnrravEEfQnGML4U7l

=0fFo

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

