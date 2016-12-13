Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in mcabber
Name: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in mcabber
ID: SSA:2016-347-02
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 09:21
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9928

Originalnachricht

 

[slackware-security]  mcabber (SSA:2016-347-02)

New mcabber packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current
to fix a security issue.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/loudmouth-1.5.3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This update is needed for the mcabber security update.
patches/packages/mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This update fixes a security issue which can lead to a malicious actor
  MITMing a conversation, or adding themselves as an entity on a third
  parties roster (thereby granting themselves the associated priviledges
  such as observing when the user is online).
  For more information, see:
    https://gultsch.de/gajim_roster_push_and_message_interception.html
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9928
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
mcabber-1.0.4-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mcabber-1.0.4-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.0 package:
fd38253e79e4b766ad194d4fceaa5d8d  mcabber-1.0.4-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
c859617864745e03fd527fca1030d518  mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 package:
d5adbde2cba42fcfa915c07814fb33b5  mcabber-1.0.4-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
2af12adcb6691b94edd3f668eb424805  mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
d2a06d1fd910aecaaa384f115bb58bc3  mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
cda2b990fe27fb3a33039ffd53aad42e  mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
a2b3fc780a5013e96aee9924bac333c9  n/mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
e212a2abac6dd59728869361651ecdc7  n/mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

A new loudmouth package is also provided.  Be sure to update this as well.


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

