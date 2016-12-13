|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in mcabber
|Name:
|Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in mcabber
|ID:
|SSA:2016-347-02
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 09:21
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9928
Originalnachricht
[slackware-security] mcabber (SSA:2016-347-02)
New mcabber packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current
to fix a security issue.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/loudmouth-1.5.3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This update is needed for the mcabber security update.
patches/packages/mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This update fixes a security issue which can lead to a malicious actor
MITMing a conversation, or adding themselves as an entity on a third
parties roster (thereby granting themselves the associated priviledges
such as observing when the user is online).
For more information, see:
https://gultsch.de/gajim_roster_push_and_message_interception.html
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9928
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
mcabber-1.0.4-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mcabber-1.0.4-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.0 package:
fd38253e79e4b766ad194d4fceaa5d8d mcabber-1.0.4-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
c859617864745e03fd527fca1030d518 mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
d5adbde2cba42fcfa915c07814fb33b5 mcabber-1.0.4-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
2af12adcb6691b94edd3f668eb424805 mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
d2a06d1fd910aecaaa384f115bb58bc3 mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
cda2b990fe27fb3a33039ffd53aad42e mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
a2b3fc780a5013e96aee9924bac333c9 n/mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
e212a2abac6dd59728869361651ecdc7 n/mcabber-1.0.4-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mcabber-1.0.4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
A new loudmouth package is also provided. Be sure to update this as well.
