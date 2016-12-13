Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] kernel (SSA:2016-347-01)



New kernel packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to

fix a security issue.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/linux-4.4.38/*: Upgraded.

This kernel fixes a security issue with a race condition in

net/packet/af_packet.c that can be exploited to gain kernel code execution

from unprivileged processes.

Thanks to Philip Pettersson for discovering the bug and providing a patch.

Be sure to upgrade your initrd after upgrading the kernel packages.

If you use lilo to boot your machine, be sure lilo.conf points to the correct

kernel and initrd and run lilo as root to update the bootloader.

If you use elilo to boot your machine, you should run eliloconfig to copy the

kernel and initrd to the EFI System Partition.

For more information, see:

https://git.kernel.org/cgit/linux/kernel/git/torvalds/linux.git/commit/?id=84ac7260236a49c79eede91617700174c2c19b0c

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated packages for Slackware 14.2:

kernel-firmware-20161211git-noarch-1.txz

kernel-generic-4.4.38-i586-1.txz

kernel-generic-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz

kernel-headers-4.4.38_smp-x86-1.txz

kernel-huge-4.4.38-i586-1.txz

kernel-huge-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz

kernel-modules-4.4.38-i586-1.txz

kernel-modules-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz

kernel-source-4.4.38_smp-noarch-1.txz



Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

kernel-firmware-20161211git-noarch-1.txz

kernel-generic-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz

kernel-headers-4.4.38-x86-1.txz

kernel-huge-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz

kernel-modules-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz

kernel-source-4.4.38-noarch-1.txz



Updated packages for Slackware -current:

kernel-firmware-20161211git-noarch-1.txz

kernel-generic-4.4.38-i586-1.txz

kernel-generic-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz

kernel-huge-4.4.38-i586-1.txz

kernel-huge-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz

kernel-modules-4.4.38-i586-1.txz

kernel-modules-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz

kernel-headers-4.4.38_smp-x86-1.txz

kernel-source-4.4.38_smp-noarch-1.txz



Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 -current:

kernel-firmware-20161211git-noarch-1.txz

kernel-generic-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz

kernel-huge-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz

kernel-modules-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz

kernel-headers-4.4.38-x86-1.txz

kernel-source-4.4.38-noarch-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.2 packages:

6546123d58d7747700d53b50254cd9ee kernel-firmware-20161211git-noarch-1.txz

6d4ac49bddfe538504d34714e0bc1848 kernel-generic-4.4.38-i586-1.txz

ce4aa55e8c940c300df1ca47215a5df9 kernel-generic-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz

fdc3b1093f566c12733cf0fbdf50e897 kernel-headers-4.4.38_smp-x86-1.txz

9f6f48199f75edd4d2bcfcbb734cc85f kernel-huge-4.4.38-i586-1.txz

5ee68030a4e931150311d5a655d76597 kernel-huge-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz

0c21ed8ae016e9b35324269527ce65e3 kernel-modules-4.4.38-i586-1.txz

e0317d4704c6f3739e255779aca0d71d kernel-modules-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz

3b819ecc1fbaeea79d91dab22d7cde30 kernel-source-4.4.38_smp-noarch-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 packages:

6546123d58d7747700d53b50254cd9ee kernel-firmware-20161211git-noarch-1.txz

9e1f355c9f65488a44becf21f1b931c4 kernel-generic-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz

519a1736b1801a1436aacb60dc708e5e kernel-headers-4.4.38-x86-1.txz

7a4652cae6fc2e705d023185b4a45b9e kernel-huge-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz

0b70933f764e704a431da0b19d6f37e8 kernel-modules-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz

dc5807d1a834de180c8b2348b9152b7f kernel-source-4.4.38-noarch-1.txz



Slackware -current packages:

6546123d58d7747700d53b50254cd9ee a/kernel-firmware-20161211git-noarch-1.txz

bae8845ea023f5c1e851c1f503d59fa6 a/kernel-generic-4.4.38-i586-1.txz

89d57e431a53d1f64a3dca8bb394411d a/kernel-generic-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz

157fe721649169ee32a845c57f09b243 a/kernel-huge-4.4.38-i586-1.txz

a5865a56c564375a53fa1a67b0d18655 a/kernel-huge-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz

78985fd9803ad187e3313a77a5d5f2ca a/kernel-modules-4.4.38-i586-1.txz

7f684811388dfd1fc0f07437ad0136b7 a/kernel-modules-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz

f927f4c156198939f4157b03a2c646eb d/kernel-headers-4.4.38_smp-x86-1.txz

1722ca0eb556fe87fad6ea020df8b32c k/kernel-source-4.4.38_smp-noarch-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current packages:

6546123d58d7747700d53b50254cd9ee a/kernel-firmware-20161211git-noarch-1.txz

544940654f066dc357f3461cd01c3e50 a/kernel-generic-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz

7a5e5636fa10d12757c965a45df62f48 a/kernel-huge-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz

b17dcbbd71e810883a51017102be2bbe a/kernel-modules-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz

6a99f704b0a41ad060d84d94bc45d6b1 d/kernel-headers-4.4.38-x86-1.txz

6143c34a575b42851eeae8f889a98a06 k/kernel-source-4.4.38-noarch-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the packages as root:

# upgradepkg kernel-*.txz



If you are using an initrd, you'll need to rebuild it.



For a 32-bit SMP machine, use this command (substitute the appropriate

kernel version if you are not running Slackware 14.2):

# /usr/share/mkinitrd/mkinitrd_command_generator.sh -k 4.4.38-smp | bash



For a 64-bit machine, or a 32-bit uniprocessor machine, use this command

(substitute the appropriate kernel version if you are not running

Slackware 14.2):

# /usr/share/mkinitrd/mkinitrd_command_generator.sh -k 4.4.38 | bash



Please note that "uniprocessor" has to do with the kernel you are

running,

not with the CPU. Most systems should run the SMP kernel (if they can)

regardless of the number of cores the CPU has. If you aren't sure which

kernel you are running, run "uname -a". If you see SMP there, you are

running the SMP kernel and should use the 4.4.38-smp version when running

mkinitrd_command_generator. Note that this is only for 32-bit -- 64-bit

systems should always use 4.4.38 as the version.



If you are using lilo or elilo to boot the machine, you'll need to ensure

that the machine is properly prepared before rebooting.



If using LILO:

By default, lilo.conf contains an image= line that references a symlink

that always points to the correct kernel. No editing should be required

unless your machine uses a custom lilo.conf. If that is the case, be sure

that the image= line references the correct kernel file. Either way,

you'll need to run "lilo" as root to reinstall the boot loader.



If using elilo:

Ensure that the /boot/vmlinuz symlink is pointing to the kernel you wish

to use, and then run eliloconfig to update the EFI System Partition.





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlhPIvAACgkQakRjwEAQIjPQiQCgh5iZu0IViee4kah1vITN8ARZ

4hUAnAtsQoYyGmXjGLvvAx8UnipdsTjs

=++t1

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

