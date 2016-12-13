|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|ID:
|SSA:2016-347-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 09:23
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655
|
Originalnachricht
|
[slackware-security] kernel (SSA:2016-347-01)
New kernel packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to
fix a security issue.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/linux-4.4.38/*: Upgraded.
This kernel fixes a security issue with a race condition in
net/packet/af_packet.c that can be exploited to gain kernel code execution
from unprivileged processes.
Thanks to Philip Pettersson for discovering the bug and providing a patch.
Be sure to upgrade your initrd after upgrading the kernel packages.
If you use lilo to boot your machine, be sure lilo.conf points to the correct
kernel and initrd and run lilo as root to update the bootloader.
If you use elilo to boot your machine, you should run eliloconfig to copy the
kernel and initrd to the EFI System Partition.
For more information, see:
https://git.kernel.org/cgit/linux/kernel/git/torvalds/linux.git/commit/?id=84ac7260236a49c79eede91617700174c2c19b0c
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated packages for Slackware 14.2:
kernel-firmware-20161211git-noarch-1.txz
kernel-generic-4.4.38-i586-1.txz
kernel-generic-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz
kernel-headers-4.4.38_smp-x86-1.txz
kernel-huge-4.4.38-i586-1.txz
kernel-huge-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz
kernel-modules-4.4.38-i586-1.txz
kernel-modules-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz
kernel-source-4.4.38_smp-noarch-1.txz
Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
kernel-firmware-20161211git-noarch-1.txz
kernel-generic-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz
kernel-headers-4.4.38-x86-1.txz
kernel-huge-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz
kernel-modules-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz
kernel-source-4.4.38-noarch-1.txz
Updated packages for Slackware -current:
kernel-firmware-20161211git-noarch-1.txz
kernel-generic-4.4.38-i586-1.txz
kernel-generic-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz
kernel-huge-4.4.38-i586-1.txz
kernel-huge-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz
kernel-modules-4.4.38-i586-1.txz
kernel-modules-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz
kernel-headers-4.4.38_smp-x86-1.txz
kernel-source-4.4.38_smp-noarch-1.txz
Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 -current:
kernel-firmware-20161211git-noarch-1.txz
kernel-generic-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz
kernel-huge-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz
kernel-modules-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz
kernel-headers-4.4.38-x86-1.txz
kernel-source-4.4.38-noarch-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.2 packages:
6546123d58d7747700d53b50254cd9ee kernel-firmware-20161211git-noarch-1.txz
6d4ac49bddfe538504d34714e0bc1848 kernel-generic-4.4.38-i586-1.txz
ce4aa55e8c940c300df1ca47215a5df9 kernel-generic-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz
fdc3b1093f566c12733cf0fbdf50e897 kernel-headers-4.4.38_smp-x86-1.txz
9f6f48199f75edd4d2bcfcbb734cc85f kernel-huge-4.4.38-i586-1.txz
5ee68030a4e931150311d5a655d76597 kernel-huge-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz
0c21ed8ae016e9b35324269527ce65e3 kernel-modules-4.4.38-i586-1.txz
e0317d4704c6f3739e255779aca0d71d kernel-modules-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz
3b819ecc1fbaeea79d91dab22d7cde30 kernel-source-4.4.38_smp-noarch-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 packages:
6546123d58d7747700d53b50254cd9ee kernel-firmware-20161211git-noarch-1.txz
9e1f355c9f65488a44becf21f1b931c4 kernel-generic-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz
519a1736b1801a1436aacb60dc708e5e kernel-headers-4.4.38-x86-1.txz
7a4652cae6fc2e705d023185b4a45b9e kernel-huge-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz
0b70933f764e704a431da0b19d6f37e8 kernel-modules-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz
dc5807d1a834de180c8b2348b9152b7f kernel-source-4.4.38-noarch-1.txz
Slackware -current packages:
6546123d58d7747700d53b50254cd9ee a/kernel-firmware-20161211git-noarch-1.txz
bae8845ea023f5c1e851c1f503d59fa6 a/kernel-generic-4.4.38-i586-1.txz
89d57e431a53d1f64a3dca8bb394411d a/kernel-generic-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz
157fe721649169ee32a845c57f09b243 a/kernel-huge-4.4.38-i586-1.txz
a5865a56c564375a53fa1a67b0d18655 a/kernel-huge-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz
78985fd9803ad187e3313a77a5d5f2ca a/kernel-modules-4.4.38-i586-1.txz
7f684811388dfd1fc0f07437ad0136b7 a/kernel-modules-smp-4.4.38_smp-i686-1.txz
f927f4c156198939f4157b03a2c646eb d/kernel-headers-4.4.38_smp-x86-1.txz
1722ca0eb556fe87fad6ea020df8b32c k/kernel-source-4.4.38_smp-noarch-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current packages:
6546123d58d7747700d53b50254cd9ee a/kernel-firmware-20161211git-noarch-1.txz
544940654f066dc357f3461cd01c3e50 a/kernel-generic-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz
7a5e5636fa10d12757c965a45df62f48 a/kernel-huge-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz
b17dcbbd71e810883a51017102be2bbe a/kernel-modules-4.4.38-x86_64-1.txz
6a99f704b0a41ad060d84d94bc45d6b1 d/kernel-headers-4.4.38-x86-1.txz
6143c34a575b42851eeae8f889a98a06 k/kernel-source-4.4.38-noarch-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the packages as root:
# upgradepkg kernel-*.txz
If you are using an initrd, you'll need to rebuild it.
For a 32-bit SMP machine, use this command (substitute the appropriate
kernel version if you are not running Slackware 14.2):
# /usr/share/mkinitrd/mkinitrd_command_generator.sh -k 4.4.38-smp | bash
For a 64-bit machine, or a 32-bit uniprocessor machine, use this command
(substitute the appropriate kernel version if you are not running
Slackware 14.2):
# /usr/share/mkinitrd/mkinitrd_command_generator.sh -k 4.4.38 | bash
Please note that "uniprocessor" has to do with the kernel you are
running,
not with the CPU. Most systems should run the SMP kernel (if they can)
regardless of the number of cores the CPU has. If you aren't sure which
kernel you are running, run "uname -a". If you see SMP there, you are
running the SMP kernel and should use the 4.4.38-smp version when running
mkinitrd_command_generator. Note that this is only for 32-bit -- 64-bit
systems should always use 4.4.38 as the version.
If you are using lilo or elilo to boot the machine, you'll need to ensure
that the machine is properly prepared before rebooting.
If using LILO:
By default, lilo.conf contains an image= line that references a symlink
that always points to the correct kernel. No editing should be required
unless your machine uses a custom lilo.conf. If that is the case, be sure
that the image= line references the correct kernel file. Either way,
you'll need to run "lilo" as root to reinstall the boot loader.
If using elilo:
Ensure that the /boot/vmlinuz symlink is pointing to the kernel you wish
to use, and then run eliloconfig to update the EFI System Partition.
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
|
|