Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] php (SSA:2016-347-03)



New php packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current to

fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/php-5.6.29-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This release fixes bugs and security issues.

For more information, see:

https://php.net/ChangeLog-5.php#5.6.29

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9933

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9934

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9935

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

php-5.6.29-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

php-5.6.29-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

php-5.6.29-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

php-5.6.29-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

php-5.6.29-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

php-5.6.29-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

php-5.6.29-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

php-5.6.29-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.0 package:

3b1bcd9a49f51a1c53b6d78fac417e4c php-5.6.29-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

f8cf25305c8da567de0d27ba50dc70eb php-5.6.29-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

b2d17fad7d12e9164f647fad58a9e6d8 php-5.6.29-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

d8af82b42e32c6cdaf2796b99bb1dcdb php-5.6.29-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

7e58a0bd4fb49042c070bf93bd86e7fa php-5.6.29-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

d1c5f9f1fb9fa184797d7764a57190e8 php-5.6.29-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

3d5500cbe78434ba2689c9299a93dc59 n/php-5.6.29-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

669059915290232877a19f43a76ee6c6 n/php-5.6.29-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg php-5.6.29-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Then, restart Apache httpd:

# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd stop

# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd start





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlhPIvMACgkQakRjwEAQIjOdqQCfc5F8LM7tgLUzXwbMtzloHynP

ASgAn0/WhxqDhY/ctMA0a1DPJhY9yHrX

=wV0/

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

