Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
ID: SSA:2016-347-03
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 09:24
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9933
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9935
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9934

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  php (SSA:2016-347-03)

New php packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current to
fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/php-5.6.29-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This release fixes bugs and security issues.
  For more information, see:
    https://php.net/ChangeLog-5.php#5.6.29
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9933
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9934
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9935
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
php-5.6.29-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
php-5.6.29-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
php-5.6.29-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
php-5.6.29-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
php-5.6.29-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
php-5.6.29-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
php-5.6.29-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
php-5.6.29-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.0 package:
3b1bcd9a49f51a1c53b6d78fac417e4c  php-5.6.29-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
f8cf25305c8da567de0d27ba50dc70eb  php-5.6.29-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 package:
b2d17fad7d12e9164f647fad58a9e6d8  php-5.6.29-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
d8af82b42e32c6cdaf2796b99bb1dcdb  php-5.6.29-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
7e58a0bd4fb49042c070bf93bd86e7fa  php-5.6.29-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
d1c5f9f1fb9fa184797d7764a57190e8  php-5.6.29-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
3d5500cbe78434ba2689c9299a93dc59  n/php-5.6.29-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
669059915290232877a19f43a76ee6c6  n/php-5.6.29-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg php-5.6.29-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Then, restart Apache httpd:
# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd stop
# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd start


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlhPIvMACgkQakRjwEAQIjOdqQCfc5F8LM7tgLUzXwbMtzloHynP
ASgAn0/WhxqDhY/ctMA0a1DPJhY9yHrX
=wV0/
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
