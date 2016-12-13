Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Go

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
Name : golangProduct : Fedora 24Version : 1.6.4Release : 2.fc24URL : http://golang.org/Summary : The Go Programming LanguageDescription :The Go Programming Language.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:* Bump to 1.6.4 * Security fix for BZ#1401985--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1401985 - golang: net/http: multipart ReadForm close file after copy https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401985--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade golang' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys--------------------------------------------------------------------------------_______________________________________________package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.orgTo unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org