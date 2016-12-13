Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Go

Name : golang

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.6.4

Release : 2.fc24

URL : http://golang.org/

Summary : The Go Programming Language

Description :

The Go Programming Language.



Update Information:



* Bump to 1.6.4 * Security fix for BZ#1401985

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1401985 - golang: net/http: multipart ReadForm close file after copy

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401985

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade golang' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



