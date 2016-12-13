Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Request Forgery in python-tornado
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Cross-Site Request Forgery in python-tornado
ID: FEDORA-2016-a3618d9ef6
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 09:37
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399570

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : python-tornado
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 4.4.2
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://www.tornadoweb.org
Summary     : Scalable, non-blocking web server and tools
Description :
Tornado is an open source version of the scalable, non-blocking web
server and tools.

The framework is distinct from most mainstream web server frameworks
(and certainly most Python frameworks) because it is non-blocking and
reasonably fast. Because it is non-blocking and uses epoll, it can
handle thousands of simultaneous standing connections, which means it is
ideal for real-time web services.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to 4.4.2   Security fixes   *   A difference in cookie parsing between
Tornado and web browsers (especially when combined with Google Analytics) could
allow an attacker to set arbitrary cookies and bypass XSRF protection. The
cookie parser has been rewritten to fix this attack.  Backwards-compatibility
notes  *    Cookies containing certain special characters (in particular
semicolon and square brackets) are now parsed differently. *    If the cookie
header contains a combination of valid and invalid cookies, the valid ones will
be returned (older versions of Tornado would reject the entire header for a
single invalid cookie).  See also
http://tornado.readthedocs.io/en/stable/releases/v4.4.0.html
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1399570 - python-tornado: XSRF protection bypass via cookie
 parsing differences
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399570
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python-tornado' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Cen­tOS 7.3 er­schie­nen

0
Tor-Brow­ser: Erste Sand­bo­x-Ver­si­on vor­ge­stellt

6
Bul­ga­ri­en legt die EUPL als be­vor­zug­te Li­zenz für Re­gie­rungs­-Soft­ware fest

0
Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.9 frei­ge­ge­ben

14
KDE Neon ver­öf­fent­licht »User LTS Edi­ti­on«

9
OpenSu­se ent­fernt fglrx-T­rei­ber

4
Dee­pGit: Neues Git-Archäo­lo­gie­werk­zeug von Syn­te­vo

12
Dis­kus­sio­nen um die Li­nu­x-Desk­top-Si­cher­heit

16
Chro­me 56 Beta warnt vor Web­sei­ten ohne HTTPS

0
Un­ter­stüt­zung für Fe­do­ra 23 endet am 20. De­zem­ber
 
Werbung