Sicherheit: Cross-Site Request Forgery in python-tornado

Name : python-tornado

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 4.4.2

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.tornadoweb.org

Summary : Scalable, non-blocking web server and tools

Description :

Tornado is an open source version of the scalable, non-blocking web

server and tools.



The framework is distinct from most mainstream web server frameworks

(and certainly most Python frameworks) because it is non-blocking and

reasonably fast. Because it is non-blocking and uses epoll, it can

handle thousands of simultaneous standing connections, which means it is

ideal for real-time web services.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Update to 4.4.2 Security fixes * A difference in cookie parsing between

Tornado and web browsers (especially when combined with Google Analytics) could

allow an attacker to set arbitrary cookies and bypass XSRF protection. The

cookie parser has been rewritten to fix this attack. Backwards-compatibility

notes * Cookies containing certain special characters (in particular

semicolon and square brackets) are now parsed differently. * If the cookie

header contains a combination of valid and invalid cookies, the valid ones will

be returned (older versions of Tornado would reject the entire header for a

single invalid cookie). See also

http://tornado.readthedocs.io/en/stable/releases/v4.4.0.html

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1399570 - python-tornado: XSRF protection bypass via cookie

parsing differences

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399570

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade python-tornado' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

