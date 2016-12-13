Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in php-simplesamlphp-saml2

Name : php-simplesamlphp-saml2 Product : Fedora 24 Version : 2.3.3 Release : 1.fc24 URL : https://github.com/simplesamlphp/saml2 Summary : SAML2 PHP library from SimpleSAMLphp Description : A PHP library for SAML2 related functionality. Extracted from SimpleSAMLphp [1], used by OpenConext [2]. This library started as a collaboration between UNINETT [3] and SURFnet [4] but everyone is invited to contribute.
### v1.10.3 / v2.3.3 - This is a security release fixing an issue with signature validation. Please upgrade as soon as possible. - [201612-01](https://simplesamlphp.org/security/201612-01) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - References: