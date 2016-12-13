Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in php-simplesamlphp-saml2_1

Name : php-simplesamlphp-saml2_1

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 1.10.3

Release : 1.fc23

URL : https://github.com/simplesamlphp/saml2

Summary : SAML2 PHP library from SimpleSAMLphp (version 1)

Description :

A PHP library for SAML2 related functionality. Extracted from SimpleSAMLphp

[1],

used by OpenConext [2]. This library started as a collaboration between

UNINETT [3] and SURFnet [4] but everyone is invited to contribute.



Autoloader: /usr/share/php/SAML2_1/autoload.php



[1] https://www.simplesamlphp.org/

[2] https://www.openconext.org/

[3] https://www.uninett.no/

[4] https://www.surfnet.nl/



Update Information:



### v1.10.3 / v2.3.3 - This is a security release fixing an issue with

signature validation. Please upgrade as soon as possible. -

[201612-01](https://simplesamlphp.org/security/201612-01)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1401147 - php-simplesamlphp-saml2-2.3.3 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401147

[ 2 ] Bug #1401148 - php-simplesamlphp-saml2_1-1.10.3 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1401148

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade php-simplesamlphp-saml2_1' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

