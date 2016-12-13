Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: FEDORA-2016-5aff4a6bbc
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 10:18
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9576
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9793
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : kernel
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 4.8.13
Release     : 100.fc23
URL         : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary     : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

The 4.8.13 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across the
tree.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1400019 - CVE-2016-8655 kernel: Race condition in packet_set_ring
 leads to use after free
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400019
  [ 2 ] Bug #1402013 - CVE-2016-9793 kernel: Signed overflow for
 SO_{SND|RCV}BUFFORCE
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1402013
  [ 3 ] Bug #1403145 - CVE-2016-9576 kernel: Use after free in SCSI generic
 device interface
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1403145
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
