Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in elfutils
Name: Pufferüberlauf in elfutils
ID: 201612-32
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 10:20
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0172

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-32
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: elfutils: Heap-based buffer overflow
     Date: December 13, 2016
     Bugs: #507246
       ID: 201612-32

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A heap-based buffer overflow vulnerability in elfutils might allow
remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Elfutils provides a library and utilities to access, modify and analyse
ELF objects.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-libs/elfutils            < 0.159                    >= 0.159 

Description
===========

An integer overflow, in the check_section function of
dwarf_begin_elf.c, in the libdw library can lead to a heap-based buffer
overflow.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted file,
possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process or a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All elfutils users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/elfutils-0.159"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-0172
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0172

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-32

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


