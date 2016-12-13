|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in elfutils
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in elfutils
|ID:
|201612-32
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 10:20
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0172
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-32
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: elfutils: Heap-based buffer overflow
Date: December 13, 2016
Bugs: #507246
ID: 201612-32
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A heap-based buffer overflow vulnerability in elfutils might allow
remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Elfutils provides a library and utilities to access, modify and analyse
ELF objects.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-libs/elfutils < 0.159 >= 0.159
Description
===========
An integer overflow, in the check_section function of
dwarf_begin_elf.c, in the libdw library can lead to a heap-based buffer
overflow.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted file,
possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process or a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All elfutils users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/elfutils-0.159"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-0172
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0172
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-32
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
<html>
|