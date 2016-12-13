Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Ghostscript

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-33

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: GPL Ghostscript: User-assisted execution of arbitrary code

Date: December 13, 2016

Bugs: #556316

ID: 201612-33



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



An integer overflow in GPL Ghostscript may allow remote attackers to

execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Ghostscript is an interpreter for the PostScript language and for PDF.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-text/ghostscript-gpl

< 9.09 >= 9.09



Description

===========



An integer overflow flaw was discovered that leads to an out-of-bounds

read and write in gs_ttf.ps.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted file,

possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process or a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All GPL Ghostscript users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=app-text/ghostscript-gpl-9.09"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-3228

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3228



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-33



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





