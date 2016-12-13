Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Ghostscript
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Ghostscript
ID: 201612-33
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 10:21
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3228

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-33
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: GPL Ghostscript: User-assisted execution of arbitrary code
     Date: December 13, 2016
     Bugs: #556316
       ID: 201612-33

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

An integer overflow in GPL Ghostscript may allow remote attackers to
execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Ghostscript is an interpreter for the PostScript language and for PDF.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-text/ghostscript-gpl
                                   < 9.09                     >= 9.09 

Description
===========

An integer overflow flaw was discovered that leads to an out-of-bounds
read and write in gs_ttf.ps.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted file,
possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process or a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All GPL Ghostscript users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=app-text/ghostscript-gpl-9.09"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-3228
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3228

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-33

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


