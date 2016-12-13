|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Ghostscript
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Ghostscript
|ID:
|201612-33
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 10:21
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3228
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-33
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: GPL Ghostscript: User-assisted execution of arbitrary code
Date: December 13, 2016
Bugs: #556316
ID: 201612-33
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
An integer overflow in GPL Ghostscript may allow remote attackers to
execute arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Ghostscript is an interpreter for the PostScript language and for PDF.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-text/ghostscript-gpl
< 9.09 >= 9.09
Description
===========
An integer overflow flaw was discovered that leads to an out-of-bounds
read and write in gs_ttf.ps.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted file,
possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process or a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All GPL Ghostscript users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=app-text/ghostscript-gpl-9.09"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-3228
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3228
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-33
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|