Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in systemd

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-34

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: systemd: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 13, 2016

Bugs: #486904

ID: 201612-34



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in systemd, the worst of which

may allow execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



A system and service manager.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-apps/systemd < 208 >= 208



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in systemd. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



An attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges

of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or gain escalated

privileges.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All systemd users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/systemd-208"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2013-4391

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4391

[ 2 ] CVE-2013-4393

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4393

[ 3 ] CVE-2013-4394

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4394



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-34



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--NK8Lhsgeuj48xANFk4hJo24HvA68B1C1I--



