Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in systemd
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in systemd
ID: 201612-34
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 10:25
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4393
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4394
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4391

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-34
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: systemd: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 13, 2016
     Bugs: #486904
       ID: 201612-34

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in systemd, the worst of which
may allow execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

A system and service manager.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-apps/systemd              < 208                       >= 208 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in systemd. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

An attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges
of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or gain escalated
privileges.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All systemd users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/systemd-208"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2013-4391
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4391
[ 2 ] CVE-2013-4393
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4393
[ 3 ] CVE-2013-4394
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4394

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-34

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


