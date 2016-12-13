|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in systemd
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in systemd
|ID:
|201612-34
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 10:25
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4393
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4394
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4391
|
Originalnachricht
|
|
|