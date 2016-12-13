|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in XStream
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in XStream
|ID:
|201612-35
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 10:42
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-7285
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-35
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: XStream: Remote execution of arbitrary code
Date: December 13, 2016
Bugs: #497652
ID: 201612-35
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in XStream may allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.
Background
==========
XStream is a simple library to serialize objects to XML and back again.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-java/xstream < 1.4.8-r1 >= 1.4.8-r1
Description
===========
It was found that XStream would deserialize arbitrary user-supplied XML
content, thus representing objects of any type.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could pass a specially crafted XML document to
XStream, possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process or a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All XStream users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-java/xstream-1.4.8-r1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2013-7285
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-7285
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-35
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|