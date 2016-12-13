|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Pixman
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in Pixman
|ID:
|201612-37
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 10:50
|Referenzen:
|http://lists.x.org/archives/xorg-announce/2015-September/002637.html
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-37
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Pixman: Buffer overflow
Date: December 13, 2016
Bugs: #561526
ID: 201612-37
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A buffer overflow in Pixman might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Pixman is a pixel manipulation library.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 x11-libs/pixman < 0.32.8 >= 0.32.8
Description
===========
In pixman-general, careless computations done with the 'dest_buffer'
pointer may overflow, failing the buffer upper limit check.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly cause a Denial of Service condition,
or execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the process.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Pixman users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=x11-libs/pixman-0.32.8"
References
==========
[ 1 ] Pixman 0.32.8 Release Notes
http://lists.x.org/archives/xorg-announce/2015-September/002637.html
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-37
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|