Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Pixman

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-37

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Pixman: Buffer overflow

Date: December 13, 2016

Bugs: #561526

ID: 201612-37



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A buffer overflow in Pixman might allow remote attackers to execute

arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Pixman is a pixel manipulation library.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 x11-libs/pixman < 0.32.8 >= 0.32.8



Description

===========



In pixman-general, careless computations done with the 'dest_buffer'

pointer may overflow, failing the buffer upper limit check.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly cause a Denial of Service condition,

or execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the process.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Pixman users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=x11-libs/pixman-0.32.8"



References

==========



[ 1 ] Pixman 0.32.8 Release Notes

http://lists.x.org/archives/xorg-announce/2015-September/002637.html



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-37



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





