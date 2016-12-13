Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Pixman
Name: Pufferüberlauf in Pixman
ID: 201612-37
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 10:50
http://lists.x.org/archives/xorg-announce/2015-September/002637.html

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-37
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Pixman: Buffer overflow
     Date: December 13, 2016
     Bugs: #561526
       ID: 201612-37

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A buffer overflow in Pixman might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Pixman is a pixel manipulation library.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  x11-libs/pixman              < 0.32.8                  >= 0.32.8 

Description
===========

In pixman-general, careless computations done with the 'dest_buffer'
pointer may overflow, failing the buffer upper limit check.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly cause a Denial of Service condition,
or execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the process.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Pixman users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=x11-libs/pixman-0.32.8"

References
==========

[ 1 ] Pixman 0.32.8 Release Notes
      http://lists.x.org/archives/xorg-announce/2015-September/002637.html

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-37

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


