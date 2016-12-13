Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GNU Bash

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--avRG07AQs0cujrpUjIRTxlVXVovq4UcHk

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="vsVAultCviGAEFpvprhr6SBMECw2NCU7n"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <906424c8-924b-d30a-d715-220bf8dcb64b@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201612-39 ] Bash: Arbitrary code execution



--vsVAultCviGAEFpvprhr6SBMECw2NCU7n

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------6A6A82C3B4B67889F8EA5BA6"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------6A6A82C3B4B67889F8EA5BA6

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-39

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Bash: Arbitrary code execution

Date: December 13, 2016

Bugs: #594496

ID: 201612-39



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in Bash could potentially lead to arbitrary code

execution.



Background

==========



Bash is the standard GNU Bourne Again SHell.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-shells/bash < 4.3_p46-r1 >= 4.3_p46-r1



Description

===========



A vulnerability was found in the way Bash expands $HOSTNAME. Injecting

malicious code into $HOSTNAME could cause it to run each time Bash

expands \h in the prompt string.



Impact

======



A remote attacker controlling the system's hostname (i.e. via DHCP)

could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the

process, or cause a Denial of

Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Bash users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-shells/bash-4.3_p46-r1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-0634

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0634



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-39



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------6A6A82C3B4B67889F8EA5BA6

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-39

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Bash: Arbitrary code execution

Date: December 13, 2016

Bugs: #594496

ID: 201612-39



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A vulnerability in Bash could potentially lead to arbitrary code

execution.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Bash is the standard GNU Bourne Again SHell.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-shells/bash < 4.3_p46-r1 >=3D

4.3_p4=

6-r1=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A vulnerability was found in the way Bash expands $HOSTNAME. Injecting

malicious code into $HOSTNAME could cause it to run each time Bash

expands \h in the prompt string.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A remote attacker controlling the system's hostname (i.e. via DHCP)

could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the

process, or cause a Denial of

Service condition.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All Bash users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=3Dapp-shells/bash-4.3_p46-r1"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-0634

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-0634">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-0634</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201612-39">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-39</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------6A6A82C3B4B67889F8EA5BA6--



--vsVAultCviGAEFpvprhr6SBMECw2NCU7n--



--avRG07AQs0cujrpUjIRTxlVXVovq4UcHk

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYT5reXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/I70P/0H2s+OkYsijs1Q60j10Nh09

0e1/udv84YJABo0iTwT0gJQGhX7fYs1+7BDDmzCHSQKBsDQCHDWD2P/5pPkCq6L+

gaCJIanMFcpUgYUW+gBENDM8gsGw2MSA6zRYro6fIyBXV+LeJUBjx1+GCZ7iPQwB

ROqY4azYmueRoyTt091UmwzAaQnsXjzsYkEXJE4gga4su4VP/466iNUjew7ZJ0Kl

GfsEDGYDV7IMMDzza+EKpkbOSz8pP55LCX5am0W4LWjhoxzjesCFAMDpUeM+AYFj

IuEntq32n+dnLTu5C7LXC+0Or7VQ6A2nuoGUUNpDShadvPGaqIzqAj/tmsw3VMZ4

8jqpzYESzeMOVey4jVE4tOk/WUok76ZMKjPv0NMHqCiA1RSaXeZRuqwTbDmIzJYM

OBavGOotbV9TWZGf5+7qkOWMN493rSZY0uluZFtpUtu24Oi4xiAor4hORTfh6qOC

GPfV8qAN9RMwithQGmz6i99QK3OMwlKXrgzGvIJAle6fMtF0CytcoO/0LrAoWX5c

oeJ9+XYxwqJZqv1cjLdW5/EoO9IqquLTBKiAokzm8vBKm1Z4vEqpzetuiihRIS3F

u6i0Kb/zQirn6i9rEaVZ04yRTMOEUnhf2KSFKwAAUMY0/shlWcu/1hKSF/z/AB7c

qMhIhkOLmHcfBjCAbmgq

=LChz

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--avRG07AQs0cujrpUjIRTxlVXVovq4UcHk--

