Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GNU Bash
Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GNU Bash
ID: 201612-39
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 10:53
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0634

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-39
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Bash: Arbitrary code execution
     Date: December 13, 2016
     Bugs: #594496
       ID: 201612-39

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in Bash could potentially lead to arbitrary code
execution.

Background
==========

Bash is the standard GNU Bourne Again SHell.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-shells/bash            < 4.3_p46-r1            >= 4.3_p46-r1 

Description
===========

A vulnerability was found in the way Bash expands $HOSTNAME. Injecting
malicious code into $HOSTNAME could cause it to run each time Bash
expands \h in the prompt string.

Impact
======

A remote attacker controlling the system's hostname (i.e. via DHCP)
could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process, or cause a Denial of
Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Bash users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-shells/bash-4.3_p46-r1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-0634
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0634

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-39

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


Werbung