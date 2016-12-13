|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Squashfs
Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Squashfs
ID:
|201612-40
Distribution:
|Gentoo
Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
Datum:
|Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 09:27
Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2012-4024
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2012-4025
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-40
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: SQUASHFS: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 13, 2016
Bugs: #427356
ID: 201612-40
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in SQUASHFS, the worst of
which may allow execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Squashfs is a compressed read-only filesystem for Linux. Squashfs is
intended for general read-only filesystem use, for archival use (i.e.
in cases where a .tar.gz file may be used), and in constrained block
device/memory systems (e.g. embedded systems) where low overhead is
needed.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 squashfs-tools < 4.3 >= 4.3
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in SQUASHFS. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted .sqsh
file using unsquashfs; possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary
code with the privileges of the process, or a Denial of Service
condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All squashfs-tools users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=squashfs-tools-4.3"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2012-4024
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2012-4024
[ 2 ] CVE-2012-4025
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2012-4025
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-40
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--------------F8447A8C454DAC1E6BB82B96
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
|
|