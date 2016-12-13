Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Squashfs

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-40

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: SQUASHFS: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 13, 2016

Bugs: #427356

ID: 201612-40



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in SQUASHFS, the worst of

which may allow execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Squashfs is a compressed read-only filesystem for Linux. Squashfs is

intended for general read-only filesystem use, for archival use (i.e.

in cases where a .tar.gz file may be used), and in constrained block

device/memory systems (e.g. embedded systems) where low overhead is

needed.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 squashfs-tools < 4.3 >= 4.3



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in SQUASHFS. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted .sqsh

file using unsquashfs; possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary

code with the privileges of the process, or a Denial of Service

condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All squashfs-tools users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=squashfs-tools-4.3"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2012-4024

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2012-4024

[ 2 ] CVE-2012-4025

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2012-4025



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-40



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





