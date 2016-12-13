Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Squashfs
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Squashfs
ID: 201612-40
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 09:27
 Severity: Normal
    Title: SQUASHFS: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 13, 2016
     Bugs: #427356
       ID: 201612-40

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in SQUASHFS, the worst of
which may allow execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Squashfs is a compressed read-only filesystem for Linux. Squashfs is
intended for general read-only filesystem use, for archival use (i.e.
in cases where a .tar.gz file may be used), and in constrained block
device/memory systems (e.g. embedded systems) where low overhead is
needed.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  squashfs-tools                < 4.3                       >= 4.3 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in SQUASHFS. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted .sqsh
file using unsquashfs; possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary
code with the privileges of the process, or a Denial of Service
condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All squashfs-tools users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=squashfs-tools-4.3"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2012-4024
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2012-4024
[ 2 ] CVE-2012-4025
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2012-4025

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-40

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


