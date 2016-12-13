Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in botan
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in botan
ID: 201612-38
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 10:54
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2194
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2195

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-38
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Botan: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 13, 2016
     Bugs: #574034
       ID: 201612-38

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Botan, the worst of which
allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Botan (Japanese for peony) is a cryptography library written in C++11.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-libs/botan              < 1.10.12                 >= 1.10.12 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Botan. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Botan users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/botan-1.10.12"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2194
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2194
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2195
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2195

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-38

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


