Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in botan

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-38

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Botan: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 13, 2016

Bugs: #574034

ID: 201612-38



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Botan, the worst of which

allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Botan (Japanese for peony) is a cryptography library written in C++11.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-libs/botan < 1.10.12 >= 1.10.12



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Botan. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Botan users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/botan-1.10.12"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2194

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2194

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2195

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2195



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-38



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





