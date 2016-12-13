Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3732-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

December 13, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : php5

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9138 CVE-2016-9933 CVE-2016-9934



Several vulnerabilities were found in PHP, a general-purpose scripting

language commonly used for web application development.



The vulnerabilities are addressed by upgrading PHP to the new upstream

version 5.6.28, which includes additional bug fixes. Please refer to

the upstream changelog for more information:



https://secure.php.net/ChangeLog-5.php#5.6.28



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 5.6.28+dfsg-0+deb8u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your php5 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

