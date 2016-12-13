Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
ID: DSA-3732-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 12:01
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9138
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9934
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9933

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3732-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Sebastien Delafond
December 13, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : php5
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-9138 CVE-2016-9933 CVE-2016-9934

Several vulnerabilities were found in PHP, a general-purpose scripting
language commonly used for web application development.

The vulnerabilities are addressed by upgrading PHP to the new upstream
version 5.6.28, which includes additional bug fixes. Please refer to
the upstream changelog for more information:

  https://secure.php.net/ChangeLog-5.php#5.6.28

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 5.6.28+dfsg-0+deb8u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your php5 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEcBAEBCgAGBQJYT8L2AAoJEBC+iYPz1Z1ks+YH/27OUZtam/mphcXRSb3PPRQj
2szoU2NwYcdhRv6nFQtq0dbkd6gp9RsVNUyLMfKz1blh0aG+KzEaLsE7QyxeXdxZ
te3ZQGDoQskw1Ahb1QmUvAmt9mscU7jfX15fdRMDXGONFs3+JOr2t3yjMwKaV8qG
xppV0hHHjs6iDVqTirSU2NKaA0sNVC/i0LdVZ/cn8knciSwbDdnhM3bL4RmzpagU
TwKoAnaSnd/qElWSZg5X3SzD16QyDoloHgFbUR7a9i5eqAB/5FcUzjgbmHxRbIaN
iz0SW/CpJklumfzxi8maBK8ND+hIBtv/7+7dz/6LziU6HxraHyYVJZPFzQtsxDE=
=F3fd
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
