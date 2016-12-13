|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in PHP
|ID:
|DSA-3732-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 12:01
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9138
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9934
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9933
Originalnachricht
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3732-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond
December 13, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : php5
CVE ID : CVE-2016-9138 CVE-2016-9933 CVE-2016-9934
Several vulnerabilities were found in PHP, a general-purpose scripting
language commonly used for web application development.
The vulnerabilities are addressed by upgrading PHP to the new upstream
version 5.6.28, which includes additional bug fixes. Please refer to
the upstream changelog for more information:
https://secure.php.net/ChangeLog-5.php#5.6.28
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 5.6.28+dfsg-0+deb8u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your php5 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
