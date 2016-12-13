Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Zabbix

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-42

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Zabbix: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 13, 2016

Bugs: #582536, #598762

ID: 201612-42



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Zabbix, the worst of which

may allow execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Zabbix is software for monitoring applications, networks, and servers.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-analyzer/zabbix < 2.2.16 >= 2.2.16



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Zabbix. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Zabbix users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-analyzer/zabbix-2.2.16"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-4338

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4338

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-9140

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9140



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-42



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





