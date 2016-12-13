Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Zabbix
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Zabbix
ID: 201612-42
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 14:33
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9140
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4338

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-42
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Zabbix: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 13, 2016
     Bugs: #582536, #598762
       ID: 201612-42

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Zabbix, the worst of which
may allow execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Zabbix is software for monitoring applications, networks, and servers.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-analyzer/zabbix          < 2.2.16                  >= 2.2.16 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Zabbix. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Zabbix users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-analyzer/zabbix-2.2.16"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-4338
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4338
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-9140
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9140

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-42

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


