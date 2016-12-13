Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox
Name: Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3105-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 14:34
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5291
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5285
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9074
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5297
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5296
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5290
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9066
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9064
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9079

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox, mozilla-nss
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3105-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1000751 #1009026 #1010395 #1010401 #1010402 
                    #1010404 #1010410 #1010422 #1010427 #1010517 
                    #1012964 #992549 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5285 CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291
                    CVE-2016-5296 CVE-2016-5297 CVE-2016-9064
                    CVE-2016-9066 CVE-2016-9074 CVE-2016-9079
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 9 vulnerabilities and has three fixes
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for MozillaFirefox, mozilla-nss fixes security issues and bugs.

   The following vulnerabilities were fixed in Firefox ESR 45.5.1
   (bsc#1009026):

   - CVE-2016-9079: Use-after-free in SVG Animation (bsc#1012964 MFSA 2016-92)
   - CVE-2016-5297: Incorrect argument length checking in Javascript
     (bsc#1010401)
   - CVE-2016-9066: Integer overflow leading to a buffer overflow in
     nsScriptLoadHandler (bsc#1010404)
   - CVE-2016-5296: Heap-buffer-overflow WRITE in rasterize_edges_1
     (bsc#1010395)
   - CVE-2016-9064: Addons update must verify IDs match between current and
     new versions (bsc#1010402)
   - CVE-2016-5290: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50 and Firefox ESR
     45.5 (bsc#1010427)
   - CVE-2016-5291: Same-origin policy violation using local HTML file and
     saved shortcut file (bsc#1010410)

   The following vulnerabilities were fixed in mozilla-nss 3.21.3:

   - CVE-2016-9074: Insufficient timing side-channel resistance in divSpoiler
     (bsc#1010422)
   - CVE-2016-5285: Missing NULL check in PK11_SignWithSymKey /
     ssl3_ComputeRecordMACConstantTime causes server crash (bsc#1010517)

   The following bugs were fixed:

   - Firefox would fail to go into fullscreen mode with some window managers
     (bsc#992549)
   - font warning messages would flood console, now using fontconfig
     configuration from firefox-fontconfig instead of the system one
     (bsc#1000751)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp2-mfs2016-90-12883=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp2-mfs2016-90-12883=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.5.1esr-63.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.5.1esr-63.1
      libfreebl3-3.21.3-30.1
      mozilla-nss-3.21.3-30.1
      mozilla-nss-devel-3.21.3-30.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.21.3-30.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (s390x x86_64):

      libfreebl3-32bit-3.21.3-30.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.21.3-30.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 (i586 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.5.1esr-63.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.5.1esr-63.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.21.3-30.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.21.3-30.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 (s390x x86_64):

      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.21.3-30.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5285.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5290.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5291.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5296.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5297.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9064.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9066.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9074.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9079.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000751
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009026
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010395
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010401
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010402
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010404
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010410
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010422
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010427
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010517
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012964
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/992549

