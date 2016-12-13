Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox

Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 9 vulnerabilities and has three fixes is now available.
Description:
This update for MozillaFirefox, mozilla-nss fixes security issues and bugs.
The following vulnerabilities were fixed in Firefox ESR 45.5.1 (bsc#1009026):
- CVE-2016-9079: Use-after-free in SVG Animation (bsc#1012964 MFSA 2016-92) - CVE-2016-5297: Incorrect argument length checking in Javascript (bsc#1010401) - CVE-2016-9066: Integer overflow leading to a buffer overflow in nsScriptLoadHandler (bsc#1010404) - CVE-2016-5296: Heap-buffer-overflow WRITE in rasterize_edges_1 (bsc#1010395) - CVE-2016-9064: Addons update must verify IDs match between current and new versions (bsc#1010402) - CVE-2016-5290: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50 and Firefox ESR 45.5 (bsc#1010427) - CVE-2016-5291: Same-origin policy violation using local HTML file and saved shortcut file (bsc#1010410)
The following vulnerabilities were fixed in mozilla-nss 3.21.3:
- CVE-2016-9074: Insufficient timing side-channel resistance in divSpoiler (bsc#1010422) - CVE-2016-5285: Missing NULL check in PK11_SignWithSymKey / ssl3_ComputeRecordMACConstantTime causes server crash (bsc#1010517)
The following bugs were fixed:
- Firefox would fail to go into fullscreen mode with some window managers (bsc#992549) - font warning messages would flood console, now using fontconfig configuration from firefox-fontconfig instead of the system one (bsc#1000751)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp2-mfs2016-90-12883=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp2-mfs2016-90-12883=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):