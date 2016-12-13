Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3108-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 14:36
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5213
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5203
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5221
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5222
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9652
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5215
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5211
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5219
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5224
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5220
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5205
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5223
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5212
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5216
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9650
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5210
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5207
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5206
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5226
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5209
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5204
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5218
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9651
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5208
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5214
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5225
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5217

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for Chromium
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:3108-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1013236 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5203 CVE-2016-5204 CVE-2016-5205
                    CVE-2016-5206 CVE-2016-5207 CVE-2016-5208
                    CVE-2016-5209 CVE-2016-5210 CVE-2016-5211
                    CVE-2016-5212 CVE-2016-5213 CVE-2016-5214
                    CVE-2016-5215 CVE-2016-5216 CVE-2016-5217
                    CVE-2016-5218 CVE-2016-5219 CVE-2016-5220
                    CVE-2016-5221 CVE-2016-5222 CVE-2016-5223
                    CVE-2016-5224 CVE-2016-5225 CVE-2016-5226
                    CVE-2016-9650 CVE-2016-9651 CVE-2016-9652
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 27 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update to Chromium 55.0.2883.75 fixes the following vulnerabilities:

   - CVE-2016-9651: Private property access in V8
   - CVE-2016-5208: Universal XSS in Blink
   - CVE-2016-5207: Universal XSS in Blink
   - CVE-2016-5206: Same-origin bypass in PDFium
   - CVE-2016-5205: Universal XSS in Blink
   - CVE-2016-5204: Universal XSS in Blink
   - CVE-2016-5209: Out of bounds write in Blink
   - CVE-2016-5203: Use after free in PDFium
   - CVE-2016-5210: Out of bounds write in PDFium
   - CVE-2016-5212: Local file disclosure in DevTools
   - CVE-2016-5211: Use after free in PDFium
   - CVE-2016-5213: Use after free in V8
   - CVE-2016-5214: File download protection bypass
   - CVE-2016-5216: Use after free in PDFium
   - CVE-2016-5215: Use after free in Webaudio
   - CVE-2016-5217: Use of unvalidated data in PDFium
   - CVE-2016-5218: Address spoofing in Omnibox
   - CVE-2016-5219: Use after free in V8
   - CVE-2016-5221: Integer overflow in ANGLE
   - CVE-2016-5220: Local file access in PDFium
   - CVE-2016-5222: Address spoofing in Omnibox
   - CVE-2016-9650: CSP Referrer disclosure
   - CVE-2016-5223: Integer overflow in PDFium
   - CVE-2016-5226: Limited XSS in Blink
   - CVE-2016-5225: CSP bypass in Blink
   - CVE-2016-5224: Same-origin bypass in SVG
   - CVE-2016-9652: Various fixes from internal audits, fuzzing and other
     initiatives

   The default bookmarks override was removed.

   The following packaging changes are included:

   - Switch to system libraries: harfbuzz, zlib, ffmpeg, where available.
   - Chromium now requires harfbuzz >= 1.3.0


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1453=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1453=1

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1453=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-55.0.2883.75-99.2
      chromedriver-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-99.2
      chromium-55.0.2883.75-99.2
      chromium-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-99.2
      chromium-debugsource-55.0.2883.75-99.2

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-55.0.2883.75-99.2
      chromedriver-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-99.2
      chromium-55.0.2883.75-99.2
      chromium-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-99.2
      chromium-debugsource-55.0.2883.75-99.2

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      chromedriver-55.0.2883.75-148.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-148.1
      chromium-55.0.2883.75-148.1
      chromium-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-148.1
      chromium-debugsource-55.0.2883.75-148.1
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-55.0.2883.75-148.1
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-148.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5203.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5204.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5205.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5206.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5207.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5208.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5209.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5210.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5211.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5212.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5213.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5214.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5215.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5216.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5217.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5218.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5219.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5220.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5221.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5222.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5223.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5224.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5225.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5226.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9650.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9651.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9652.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013236

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
KDE e.V. ver­öf­fent­licht Be­richt über das zwei­te Halb­jahr 2015

0
Next­cloud 11 mit Fokus auf Si­cher­heit und Ska­lier­bar­keit er­schie­nen

4
Cen­tOS 7.3 er­schie­nen

0
Tor-Brow­ser: Erste Sand­bo­x-Ver­si­on vor­ge­stellt

7
Bul­ga­ri­en legt die EUPL als be­vor­zug­te Li­zenz für Re­gie­rungs­-Soft­ware fest

0
Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.9 frei­ge­ge­ben

17
KDE Neon ver­öf­fent­licht »User LTS Edi­ti­on«

9
OpenSu­se ent­fernt fglrx-T­rei­ber

5
Dee­pGit: Neues Git-Archäo­lo­gie­werk­zeug von Syn­te­vo

12
Dis­kus­sio­nen um die Li­nu­x-Desk­top-Si­cher­heit
 
Werbung