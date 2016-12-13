|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:3108-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Datum:
|Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 14:36
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for Chromium
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3108-1
Rating: important
References: #1013236
Cross-References: CVE-2016-5203 CVE-2016-5204 CVE-2016-5205
CVE-2016-5206 CVE-2016-5207 CVE-2016-5208
CVE-2016-5209 CVE-2016-5210 CVE-2016-5211
CVE-2016-5212 CVE-2016-5213 CVE-2016-5214
CVE-2016-5215 CVE-2016-5216 CVE-2016-5217
CVE-2016-5218 CVE-2016-5219 CVE-2016-5220
CVE-2016-5221 CVE-2016-5222 CVE-2016-5223
CVE-2016-5224 CVE-2016-5225 CVE-2016-5226
CVE-2016-9650 CVE-2016-9651 CVE-2016-9652
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
openSUSE Leap 42.1
openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 27 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update to Chromium 55.0.2883.75 fixes the following vulnerabilities:
- CVE-2016-9651: Private property access in V8
- CVE-2016-5208: Universal XSS in Blink
- CVE-2016-5207: Universal XSS in Blink
- CVE-2016-5206: Same-origin bypass in PDFium
- CVE-2016-5205: Universal XSS in Blink
- CVE-2016-5204: Universal XSS in Blink
- CVE-2016-5209: Out of bounds write in Blink
- CVE-2016-5203: Use after free in PDFium
- CVE-2016-5210: Out of bounds write in PDFium
- CVE-2016-5212: Local file disclosure in DevTools
- CVE-2016-5211: Use after free in PDFium
- CVE-2016-5213: Use after free in V8
- CVE-2016-5214: File download protection bypass
- CVE-2016-5216: Use after free in PDFium
- CVE-2016-5215: Use after free in Webaudio
- CVE-2016-5217: Use of unvalidated data in PDFium
- CVE-2016-5218: Address spoofing in Omnibox
- CVE-2016-5219: Use after free in V8
- CVE-2016-5221: Integer overflow in ANGLE
- CVE-2016-5220: Local file access in PDFium
- CVE-2016-5222: Address spoofing in Omnibox
- CVE-2016-9650: CSP Referrer disclosure
- CVE-2016-5223: Integer overflow in PDFium
- CVE-2016-5226: Limited XSS in Blink
- CVE-2016-5225: CSP bypass in Blink
- CVE-2016-5224: Same-origin bypass in SVG
- CVE-2016-9652: Various fixes from internal audits, fuzzing and other
initiatives
The default bookmarks override was removed.
The following packaging changes are included:
- Switch to system libraries: harfbuzz, zlib, ffmpeg, where available.
- Chromium now requires harfbuzz >= 1.3.0
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1453=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1453=1
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1453=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
chromedriver-55.0.2883.75-99.2
chromedriver-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-99.2
chromium-55.0.2883.75-99.2
chromium-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-99.2
chromium-debugsource-55.0.2883.75-99.2
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):
chromedriver-55.0.2883.75-99.2
chromedriver-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-99.2
chromium-55.0.2883.75-99.2
chromium-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-99.2
chromium-debugsource-55.0.2883.75-99.2
- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):
chromedriver-55.0.2883.75-148.1
chromedriver-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-148.1
chromium-55.0.2883.75-148.1
chromium-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-148.1
chromium-debugsource-55.0.2883.75-148.1
chromium-ffmpegsumo-55.0.2883.75-148.1
chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-148.1
--
|
|