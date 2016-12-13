Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for Chromium

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3108-1

Rating: important

References: #1013236

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5203 CVE-2016-5204 CVE-2016-5205

CVE-2016-5206 CVE-2016-5207 CVE-2016-5208

CVE-2016-5209 CVE-2016-5210 CVE-2016-5211

CVE-2016-5212 CVE-2016-5213 CVE-2016-5214

CVE-2016-5215 CVE-2016-5216 CVE-2016-5217

CVE-2016-5218 CVE-2016-5219 CVE-2016-5220

CVE-2016-5221 CVE-2016-5222 CVE-2016-5223

CVE-2016-5224 CVE-2016-5225 CVE-2016-5226

CVE-2016-9650 CVE-2016-9651 CVE-2016-9652



Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

openSUSE Leap 42.1

openSUSE 13.2

An update that fixes 27 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update to Chromium 55.0.2883.75 fixes the following vulnerabilities:



- CVE-2016-9651: Private property access in V8

- CVE-2016-5208: Universal XSS in Blink

- CVE-2016-5207: Universal XSS in Blink

- CVE-2016-5206: Same-origin bypass in PDFium

- CVE-2016-5205: Universal XSS in Blink

- CVE-2016-5204: Universal XSS in Blink

- CVE-2016-5209: Out of bounds write in Blink

- CVE-2016-5203: Use after free in PDFium

- CVE-2016-5210: Out of bounds write in PDFium

- CVE-2016-5212: Local file disclosure in DevTools

- CVE-2016-5211: Use after free in PDFium

- CVE-2016-5213: Use after free in V8

- CVE-2016-5214: File download protection bypass

- CVE-2016-5216: Use after free in PDFium

- CVE-2016-5215: Use after free in Webaudio

- CVE-2016-5217: Use of unvalidated data in PDFium

- CVE-2016-5218: Address spoofing in Omnibox

- CVE-2016-5219: Use after free in V8

- CVE-2016-5221: Integer overflow in ANGLE

- CVE-2016-5220: Local file access in PDFium

- CVE-2016-5222: Address spoofing in Omnibox

- CVE-2016-9650: CSP Referrer disclosure

- CVE-2016-5223: Integer overflow in PDFium

- CVE-2016-5226: Limited XSS in Blink

- CVE-2016-5225: CSP bypass in Blink

- CVE-2016-5224: Same-origin bypass in SVG

- CVE-2016-9652: Various fixes from internal audits, fuzzing and other

initiatives



The default bookmarks override was removed.



The following packaging changes are included:



- Switch to system libraries: harfbuzz, zlib, ffmpeg, where available.

- Chromium now requires harfbuzz >= 1.3.0





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1453=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1453=1



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1453=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



chromedriver-55.0.2883.75-99.2

chromedriver-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-99.2

chromium-55.0.2883.75-99.2

chromium-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-99.2

chromium-debugsource-55.0.2883.75-99.2



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



chromedriver-55.0.2883.75-99.2

chromedriver-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-99.2

chromium-55.0.2883.75-99.2

chromium-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-99.2

chromium-debugsource-55.0.2883.75-99.2



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



chromedriver-55.0.2883.75-148.1

chromedriver-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-148.1

chromium-55.0.2883.75-148.1

chromium-debuginfo-55.0.2883.75-148.1

chromium-debugsource-55.0.2883.75-148.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-55.0.2883.75-148.1

