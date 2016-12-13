Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in WebKitGTK+

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--FAkjb1MLD5dN4kKHHg4iowODnhl9eGl50

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="u9a7Cq4WH0SWBT2Q1TAkIHAJQp1jU0vV3"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <5e795dad-cb42-9e07-7969-668b1f1bf889@gentoo.org>

Subject: ERRATA: [ GLSA 201612-41 ] WebKitGTK+: Multiple vulnerabilities



--u9a7Cq4WH0SWBT2Q1TAkIHAJQp1jU0vV3

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------AFE23597429BBCEB3687D614"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------AFE23597429BBCEB3687D614

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory [ERRATA UPDATE] GLSA 201612-41

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: WebKitGTK+: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 13, 2016

Bugs: #570034

ID: 201612-41



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Errata

======



The original GLSA contained additional bugs and CVEs which did not

pertain to the affected package versions listed.



The corrected sections appear below and in the "Bugs" listed above.



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in WebKitGTK+, the worst of

which may allow execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



WebKitGTK+ is a full-featured port of the WebKit rendering engine,

suitable for projects requiring any kind of web integration, from

hybrid HTML/CSS applications to full-fledged web browsers. It offers

WebKitâs full functionality and is useful in a wide range of systems

from desktop computers to embedded systems like phones, tablets, and

televisions. WebKitGTK+ is made by a lively community of developers and

designers, who hope to bring the web platform to everyone. Itâs the

official web engine of the GNOME platform and is used in browsers such

as Epiphany and Midori.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-libs/webkit-gtk < 2.4.10-r200 >= 2.4.10-r200



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in WebKitGTK+. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker can use multiple vectors to execute arbitrary code or

cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All WebKitGTK+ users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=net-libs/webkit-gtk-2.4.10-r200"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-4412

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4412

[ 2 ] CVE-2014-4413

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4413

[ 3 ] CVE-2014-4414

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4414



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-41



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5



--------------AFE23597429BBCEB3687D614

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type"

content=3D=

"text/html; charset=3Dutf-8">[ERRATA UPDATE] GLSA

201612-41

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: WebKitGTK+: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 13, 2016

Bugs: #570034

ID: 201612-41



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Errata

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



The original GLSA contained additional bugs and CVEs which did not

pertain to the affected package versions listed.



The corrected sections appear below and in the "Bugs" listed above.



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in WebKitGTK+, the worst of

which may allow execution of arbitrary code.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



WebKitGTK+ is a full-featured port of the WebKit rendering engine,

suitable for projects requiring any kind of web integration, from

hybrid HTML/CSS applications to full-fledged web browsers. It offers

WebKit=E2=80=99s full functionality and is useful in a wide range of syst=

ems

from desktop computers to embedded systems like phones, tablets, and

televisions. WebKitGTK+ is made by a lively community of developers and

designers, who hope to bring the web platform to everyone. It=E2=80=99s t=

he

official web engine of the GNOME platform and is used in browsers such

as Epiphany and Midori.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-libs/webkit-gtk < 2.4.10-r200 >=3D

2.4.10-=

r200=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in WebKitGTK+. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A remote attacker can use multiple vectors to execute arbitrary code or

cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All WebKitGTK+ users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v

">=3Dnet-libs/webkit-gtk-2.4.10-r200"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-4412

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-4412">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-4412</a>

[ 2 ] CVE-2014-4413

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-4413">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-4413</a>

[ 3 ] CVE-2014-4414

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-4414">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-4414</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201612-41">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-41</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre><=

/body></html>

--------------AFE23597429BBCEB3687D614--



--u9a7Cq4WH0SWBT2Q1TAkIHAJQp1jU0vV3--



--FAkjb1MLD5dN4kKHHg4iowODnhl9eGl50

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYT/boXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/iQAP/0xlF48blXZG9G6WKixE3ZwZ

g5fTrPjAZic1tZZoecWYczGzq4LwQhlmbuOTHBqMK26ka6ecfvubzmC5WbmnW+Vl

d5PbKPCB+aOdAiPco2uhR8ut0TjlFztN01ksZm3As4M24yjRuLHA7tmiMFArIwV5

6sjgsj8B1w8MLR/c/pC242ritJfHxS3OLws+FlJ0TAkpcj90CoUlr4MMFSGkfPQ4

uf74VFu5VAbMvJpFzYvhSmC54OBTNTNTiITm9SrtUs2gaZeS/CQv2SUSWMTi2XZr

LxAheZpNS3mho+3TqA5nf+vjBDf6vjwqm2m7KBGdVPPLEZZTeR5JNkc4HiUi6SMB

ZEhImrQGFL/G/jrws/SiKeJ6vC2M75lUebqkUXztenC7dlOttqLF4ow0eBRaPhvy

gb3Sphs7C9rIISn+jloCgr3fZiha8JaS4yACEQ6gA+UiccBjOlD4ZBZUBX26Kk1T

R8GX+9JUKOghqjjNjRdxTWhJHTkTAFGYFGcmipXU5SEVxfZkhmWJgUWeVDlmlPG/

QKLS/4PBIU0bfA1veeI+xkwVgVczLAAvJ9hZZWxt57sS/oLcVENToapz4zBIq2yc

prmpzSjPHZAvNVtHQDOQFiA1W4CrWE6Dk4sQUt8x0+ZouhenlrS6H1Xbp0AxIwWL

w9UZvvUjLyKgwp+wPGb2

=3/z4

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--FAkjb1MLD5dN4kKHHg4iowODnhl9eGl50--

