Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in WebKitGTK+
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in WebKitGTK+
ID: 201612-41
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 14:31
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4413
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4412
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4414

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory [ERRATA UPDATE]           GLSA 201612-41
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: WebKitGTK+: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 13, 2016
     Bugs: #570034
       ID: 201612-41

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Errata
======

The original GLSA contained additional bugs and CVEs which did not
pertain to the affected package versions listed.

The corrected sections appear below and in the "Bugs" listed above.

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in WebKitGTK+, the worst of
which may allow execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

WebKitGTK+ is a full-featured port of the WebKit rendering engine,
suitable for projects requiring any kind of web integration, from
hybrid HTML/CSS applications to full-fledged web browsers. It offers
WebKitâs full functionality and is useful in a wide range of systems
from desktop computers to embedded systems like phones, tablets, and
televisions. WebKitGTK+ is made by a lively community of developers and
designers, who hope to bring the web platform to everyone. Itâs the
official web engine of the GNOME platform and is used in browsers such
as Epiphany and Midori.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-libs/webkit-gtk       < 2.4.10-r200           >= 2.4.10-r200 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in WebKitGTK+. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker can use multiple vectors to execute arbitrary code or
cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All WebKitGTK+ users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=net-libs/webkit-gtk-2.4.10-r200"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-4412
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4412
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-4413
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4413
[ 3 ] CVE-2014-4414
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4414

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-41

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5

