|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in WebKitGTK+
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in WebKitGTK+
|ID:
|201612-41
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 14:31
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4413
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4412
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4414
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--FAkjb1MLD5dN4kKHHg4iowODnhl9eGl50
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="u9a7Cq4WH0SWBT2Q1TAkIHAJQp1jU0vV3"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <5e795dad-cb42-9e07-7969-668b1f1bf889@gentoo.org>
Subject: ERRATA: [ GLSA 201612-41 ] WebKitGTK+: Multiple vulnerabilities
--u9a7Cq4WH0SWBT2Q1TAkIHAJQp1jU0vV3
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
boundary="------------AFE23597429BBCEB3687D614"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------AFE23597429BBCEB3687D614
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory [ERRATA UPDATE] GLSA 201612-41
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: WebKitGTK+: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 13, 2016
Bugs: #570034
ID: 201612-41
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Errata
======
The original GLSA contained additional bugs and CVEs which did not
pertain to the affected package versions listed.
The corrected sections appear below and in the "Bugs" listed above.
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in WebKitGTK+, the worst of
which may allow execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
WebKitGTK+ is a full-featured port of the WebKit rendering engine,
suitable for projects requiring any kind of web integration, from
hybrid HTML/CSS applications to full-fledged web browsers. It offers
WebKitâs full functionality and is useful in a wide range of systems
from desktop computers to embedded systems like phones, tablets, and
televisions. WebKitGTK+ is made by a lively community of developers and
designers, who hope to bring the web platform to everyone. Itâs the
official web engine of the GNOME platform and is used in browsers such
as Epiphany and Midori.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-libs/webkit-gtk < 2.4.10-r200 >= 2.4.10-r200
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in WebKitGTK+. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker can use multiple vectors to execute arbitrary code or
cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All WebKitGTK+ users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=net-libs/webkit-gtk-2.4.10-r200"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-4412
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4412
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-4413
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4413
[ 3 ] CVE-2014-4414
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4414
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-41
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--------------AFE23597429BBCEB3687D614
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Dutf=
-8">
</head>
<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Dutf=
-8">
<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;
font-variant-l=
igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=
spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=
ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=
px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -
=
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type"
content=3D=
"text/html; charset=3Dutf-8">[ERRATA UPDATE] GLSA
201612-41
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
<a
class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=
ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=
a>
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: WebKitGTK+: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 13, 2016
Bugs: #570034
ID: 201612-41
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Errata
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
The original GLSA contained additional bugs and CVEs which did not
pertain to the affected package versions listed.
The corrected sections appear below and in the "Bugs" listed above.
Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in WebKitGTK+, the worst of
which may allow execution of arbitrary code.
Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
WebKitGTK+ is a full-featured port of the WebKit rendering engine,
suitable for projects requiring any kind of web integration, from
hybrid HTML/CSS applications to full-fledged web browsers. It offers
WebKit=E2=80=99s full functionality and is useful in a wide range of syst=
ems
from desktop computers to embedded systems like phones, tablets, and
televisions. WebKitGTK+ is made by a lively community of developers and
designers, who hope to bring the web platform to everyone. It=E2=80=99s t=
he
official web engine of the GNOME platform and is used in browsers such
as Epiphany and Midori.
Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-libs/webkit-gtk < 2.4.10-r200 >=3D
2.4.10-=
r200=20
Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in WebKitGTK+. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
A remote attacker can use multiple vectors to execute arbitrary code or
cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
All WebKitGTK+ users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v
">=3Dnet-libs/webkit-gtk-2.4.10-r200"
References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-4412
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-4412">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
14-4412</a>
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-4413
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-4413">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
14-4413</a>
[ 3 ] CVE-2014-4414
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-4414">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
14-4414</a>
Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=
lsa/201612-41">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-41</a>
Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"
href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=
>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=
://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.
License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=
enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre><=
/body></html>
--------------AFE23597429BBCEB3687D614--
--u9a7Cq4WH0SWBT2Q1TAkIHAJQp1jU0vV3--
--FAkjb1MLD5dN4kKHHg4iowODnhl9eGl50
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=3/z4
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--FAkjb1MLD5dN4kKHHg4iowODnhl9eGl50--
|
|