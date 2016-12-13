Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in node.js
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in node.js
ID: 201612-43
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 16:53
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5325
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2216
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8027
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2086

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-43
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Node.js: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 13, 2016
     Bugs: #568900, #586084, #595256
       ID: 201612-43

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Node.js, the worst of which
can allow remote attackers to cause Denial of Service conditions.

Background
==========

Node.js is a JavaScript runtime built on Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-libs/nodejs              < 4.6.1                 *>= 0.12.17 
                                                             >= 4.6.1 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Node.js. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly cause a Denial of Service condition,
or conduct man-in-the-middle attacks.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Node.js 0.12.x users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/nodejs-0.12.17"

All Node.js 4.6.x users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/nodejs-4.6.1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8027
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8027
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2086
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2086
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-2216
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2216
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-5325
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5325

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-43

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


