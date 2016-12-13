Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in node.js

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-43

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Node.js: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 13, 2016

Bugs: #568900, #586084, #595256

ID: 201612-43



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Node.js, the worst of which

can allow remote attackers to cause Denial of Service conditions.



Background

==========



Node.js is a JavaScript runtime built on Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-libs/nodejs < 4.6.1 *>= 0.12.17

>= 4.6.1



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Node.js. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly cause a Denial of Service condition,

or conduct man-in-the-middle attacks.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Node.js 0.12.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/nodejs-0.12.17"



All Node.js 4.6.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/nodejs-4.6.1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8027

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8027

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2086

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2086

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-2216

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2216

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-5325

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5325



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-43



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





