|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in node.js
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in node.js
|ID:
|201612-43
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 16:53
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5325
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2216
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8027
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2086
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-43
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Node.js: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 13, 2016
Bugs: #568900, #586084, #595256
ID: 201612-43
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Node.js, the worst of which
can allow remote attackers to cause Denial of Service conditions.
Background
==========
Node.js is a JavaScript runtime built on Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-libs/nodejs < 4.6.1 *>= 0.12.17
>= 4.6.1
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Node.js. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly cause a Denial of Service condition,
or conduct man-in-the-middle attacks.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Node.js 0.12.x users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/nodejs-0.12.17"
All Node.js 4.6.x users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/nodejs-4.6.1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8027
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8027
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2086
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2086
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-2216
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2216
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-5325
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5325
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-43
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|