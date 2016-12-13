Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 13 for SLE

12

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3109-1

Rating: important

References: #1003253 #1012183 #1012759

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7117 CVE-2016-8655 CVE-2016-9555



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.55-52_45 fixes several issues.



The following security bugs were fixed:

- CVE-2016-8655: A race condition in the af_packet packet_set_ring

function could be used by local attackers to crash the kernel or gain

privileges (bsc#1012759).

- CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in

the Linux kernel lacks chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which

allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds

slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP

data (bsc#1012183).

- CVE-2016-7117: Use-after-free vulnerability in the __sys_recvmmsg

function in net/socket.c in the Linux kernel allowed remote attackers to

execute arbitrary code via vectors involving a recvmmsg system call that

is mishandled during error processing (bsc#1003253).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1809=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1809=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_55-52_45-default-4-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_55-52_45-xen-4-2.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-3_12_55-52_45-default-4-2.1

kgraft-patch-3_12_55-52_45-xen-4-2.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7117.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8655.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9555.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003253

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012183

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012759



