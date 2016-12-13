|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in APT
|Name:
|Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in APT
|ID:
|DSA-3733-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 18:43
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1252
Originalnachricht
---------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3733-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
December 13, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
---------
Package : apt
CVE ID : CVE-2016-1252
Jann Horn of Google Project Zero discovered that APT, the high level
package manager, does not properly handle errors when validating
signatures on InRelease files. An attacker able to man-in-the-middle
HTTP requests to an apt repository that uses InRelease files
(clearsigned Release files), can take advantage of this flaw to
circumvent the signature of the InRelease file, leading to arbitrary
code execution.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.0.9.8.4.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.4~beta2.
We recommend that you upgrade your apt packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
