Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in APT

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3733-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

December 13, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : apt

CVE ID : CVE-2016-1252



Jann Horn of Google Project Zero discovered that APT, the high level

package manager, does not properly handle errors when validating

signatures on InRelease files. An attacker able to man-in-the-middle

HTTP requests to an apt repository that uses InRelease files

(clearsigned Release files), can take advantage of this flaw to

circumvent the signature of the InRelease file, leading to arbitrary

code execution.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.0.9.8.4.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.4~beta2.



We recommend that you upgrade your apt packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



