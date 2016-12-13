|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in APT
|Name:
|Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in APT
|ID:
|USN-3156-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 22:31
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1252
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3156-1
December 13, 2016
apt vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
An attacker could trick APT into installing altered packages.
Software Description:
- apt: Advanced front-end for dpkg
Details:
Jann Horn discovered that APT incorrectly handled InRelease files.
If a remote attacker were able to perform a man-in-the-middle attack, this
flaw could potentially be used to install altered packages.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
apt 1.3.2ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
apt 1.2.15ubuntu0.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
apt 1.0.1ubuntu2.17
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3156-1
CVE-2016-1252
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apt/1.3.2ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apt/1.2.15ubuntu0.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apt/1.0.1ubuntu2.17
|
|