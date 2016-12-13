Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in APT



--===============0756311131385964665==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="pWyiEgJYm5f9v55/"

Content-Disposition: inline





--pWyiEgJYm5f9v55/

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3156-1

December 13, 2016



apt vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



An attacker could trick APT into installing altered packages.



Software Description:

- apt: Advanced front-end for dpkg



Details:



Jann Horn discovered that APT incorrectly handled InRelease files.

If a remote attacker were able to perform a man-in-the-middle attack, this

flaw could potentially be used to install altered packages.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

apt 1.3.2ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

apt 1.2.15ubuntu0.2



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

apt 1.0.1ubuntu2.17



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3156-1

CVE-2016-1252



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apt/1.3.2ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apt/1.2.15ubuntu0.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apt/1.0.1ubuntu2.17





--pWyiEgJYm5f9v55/

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYUEXnAAoJENaSAD2qAscKVt0P/2h3zTHg9fadPOqii2eQoz6A

/SPT35yLEqfNFvC1P0fYQ0Ip1M6OvfjfY6uGAPkCwFY+gETGIXG2wk4u6bzuJOJF

FZeoDI0fZX+pUtqAnKzl6DlI0Saz2k6doOd4mrbqleLqVW2hR0MI2LQ50S2bvhZW

GU4qyXqwo8C2MNphmHFWvI8zEBTzSt/t0zr6UWSFhu2Bn+9F9uwYrwEB/D+R8fyd

pmVdJEqrgZtPRvXagqbaHOqU7YKUa/bullyT3nZ1IX2XiNTjw9FquOOq5k30IZSz

02I3UKN4mlXbdtj5scBqIPGcauzTUWfHeUuiR9n9GmXrc6HAUFZquB/huhHAqW0T

92xLvVq9PsxFFCp1C/Dur1cDuw6dpDBdVl0FMOVR1+l7D0ZemUZsVcs/t8kQGDCx

nifOqpWHpYlY/Gh1MBV98PS6jrL3LEtf4l0CDmyT2H+vO5DHl5+qJf8dN+XRCHFT

vxU0gQwYr7eW7A/QDmGkRqG4LHaoeMx+5VdNX6YjsX5kVR7Chf6C428J8vEIQwQI

3xnKshA+YBnp4uM2IsqUYId6x5JgAZkWBfvFR3JEQyA89UJgZLRl4PQG6N+CqO1y

0fw4R8bqTW5EiuN8k2CXz3SFnbVWSQ6SSVXB+umsZGGuo2IdUyYGguHlohBWWv8m

wh0AyJ9xWyYO1EMw3NcW

=SpIV

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--pWyiEgJYm5f9v55/--





--===============0756311131385964665==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============0756311131385964665==--

