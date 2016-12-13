Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Signaturen in APT
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: USN-3156-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 22:31
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1252

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3156-1
December 13, 2016

apt vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

An attacker could trick APT into installing altered packages.

Software Description:
- apt: Advanced front-end for dpkg

Details:

Jann Horn discovered that APT incorrectly handled InRelease files.
If a remote attacker were able to perform a man-in-the-middle attack, this
flaw could potentially be used to install altered packages.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  apt                             1.3.2ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  apt                             1.2.15ubuntu0.2

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  apt                             1.0.1ubuntu2.17

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3156-1
  CVE-2016-1252

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apt/1.3.2ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apt/1.2.15ubuntu0.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apt/1.0.1ubuntu2.17


--pWyiEgJYm5f9v55/--


