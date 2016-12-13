Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3155-1
December 13, 2016
firefox vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Firefox could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it
opened a malicious website.
Software Description:
- firefox: Mozilla Open Source web browser
Details:
Multiple security vulnerabilities were discovered in Firefox. If a user
were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit these to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks,
obtain sensitive information, cause a denial of service via application
crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9080, CVE-2016-9893,
CVE-2016-9894, CVE-2016-9895, CVE-2016-9896, CVE-2016-9897, CVE-2016-9898,
CVE-2016-9899, CVE-2016-9900, CVE-2016-9901, CVE-2016-9902, CVE-2016-9903,
CVE-2016-9904)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
firefox 50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
firefox 50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
firefox 50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
firefox 50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1
After a standard system update you need to restart Firefox to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3155-1
CVE-2016-9080, CVE-2016-9893, CVE-2016-9894, CVE-2016-9895,
CVE-2016-9896, CVE-2016-9897, CVE-2016-9898, CVE-2016-9899,
CVE-2016-9900, CVE-2016-9901, CVE-2016-9902, CVE-2016-9903,
CVE-2016-9904
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1
