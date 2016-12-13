Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

[USN-3155-1] Firefox vulnerabilities



Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3155-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3155-1

December 13, 2016



firefox vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Firefox could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it

opened a malicious website.



Software Description:

- firefox: Mozilla Open Source web browser



Details:



Multiple security vulnerabilities were discovered in Firefox. If a user

were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit these to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks,

obtain sensitive information, cause a denial of service via application

crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9080, CVE-2016-9893,

CVE-2016-9894, CVE-2016-9895, CVE-2016-9896, CVE-2016-9897, CVE-2016-9898,

CVE-2016-9899, CVE-2016-9900, CVE-2016-9901, CVE-2016-9902, CVE-2016-9903,

CVE-2016-9904)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

firefox 50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

firefox 50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

firefox 50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

firefox 50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1



After a standard system update you need to restart Firefox to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3155-1

CVE-2016-9080, CVE-2016-9893, CVE-2016-9894, CVE-2016-9895,

CVE-2016-9896, CVE-2016-9897, CVE-2016-9898, CVE-2016-9899,

CVE-2016-9900, CVE-2016-9901, CVE-2016-9902, CVE-2016-9903,

CVE-2016-9904



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1







