Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: USN-3155-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 23:45
Originalnachricht

 
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3155-1
December 13, 2016

firefox vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Firefox could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it
opened a malicious website.

Software Description:
- firefox: Mozilla Open Source web browser

Details:

Multiple security vulnerabilities were discovered in Firefox. If a user
were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit these to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks,
obtain sensitive information, cause a denial of service via application
crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9080, CVE-2016-9893,
CVE-2016-9894, CVE-2016-9895, CVE-2016-9896, CVE-2016-9897, CVE-2016-9898,
CVE-2016-9899, CVE-2016-9900, CVE-2016-9901, CVE-2016-9902, CVE-2016-9903,
CVE-2016-9904)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  firefox                         50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  firefox                         50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  firefox                         50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  firefox                         50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1

After a standard system update you need to restart Firefox to make
all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3155-1
  CVE-2016-9080, CVE-2016-9893, CVE-2016-9894, CVE-2016-9895,
  CVE-2016-9896, CVE-2016-9897, CVE-2016-9898, CVE-2016-9899,
  CVE-2016-9900, CVE-2016-9901, CVE-2016-9902, CVE-2016-9903,
  CVE-2016-9904

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.1.0+build2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1



