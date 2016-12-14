Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat

An update that solves 7 vulnerabilities and has four fixes is now available.
Description:
This update for Tomcat provides the following fixes:
Feature changes:
The embedded Apache Commons DBCP component was updated to version 2.0. (bsc#1010893 fate#321029)
Security fixes: - CVE-2016-0762: Realm Timing Attack (bsc#1007854) - CVE-2016-5018: Security Manager Bypass (bsc#1007855) - CVE-2016-6794: System Property Disclosure (bsc#1007857) - CVE-2016-6796: Manager Bypass (bsc#1007858) - CVE-2016-6797: Unrestricted Access to Global Resources (bsc#1007853) - CVE-2016-8735: Remote code execution vulnerability in JmxRemoteLifecycleListener (bsc#1011805) - CVE-2016-6816: HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability due to permitting invalid character in HTTP requests (bsc#1011812)
Bugs fixed: - Fixed StringIndexOutOfBoundsException in WebAppClassLoaderBase.filter(). (bsc#974407) - Fixed a deployment error in the examples webapp by changing the context.xml format to the new one introduced by Tomcat 8. (bsc#1004728) - Enabled optional setenv.sh script. See section '(3.4) Using the "setenv" script' in http://tomcat.apache.org/tomcat-8.0-doc/RUNNING.txt. (bsc#1002639) - Fixed regression caused by CVE-2016-6816.
This update supplies the new packages apache-commons-pool2 and apache-commons-dbcp in version 2 to allow tomcat to use the DBCP 2.0 interface.
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1455=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".