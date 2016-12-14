Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3134-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Mi, 14. Dezember 2016, 07:55
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9382
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7908
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9383
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9637
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8910
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9379
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9377
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9384
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9380
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9378
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8669
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7777
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7909
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9385
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9381
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9386
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8667

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:3134-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1000106 #1003030 #1003032 #1004981 #1005004 
                    #1005005 #1007157 #1007941 #1009100 #1009103 
                    #1009104 #1009105 #1009107 #1009108 #1009109 
                    #1009111 #1011652 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-7777 CVE-2016-7908 CVE-2016-7909
                    CVE-2016-8667 CVE-2016-8669 CVE-2016-8910
                    CVE-2016-9377 CVE-2016-9378 CVE-2016-9379
                    CVE-2016-9380 CVE-2016-9381 CVE-2016-9382
                    CVE-2016-9383 CVE-2016-9384 CVE-2016-9385
                    CVE-2016-9386 CVE-2016-9637
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 17 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   xen was updated to version 4.7.1 to fix 17 security issues.

   These security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2016-9637: ioport array overflow allowing a malicious guest
     administrator can escalate their privilege to that of the host
     (bsc#1011652).
   - CVE-2016-9386: x86 null segments were not always treated as unusable
     allowing an unprivileged guest user program to elevate its privilege to
     that of the guest operating system. Exploit of this vulnerability is
     easy on Intel and more complicated on AMD (bsc#1009100).
   - CVE-2016-9382: x86 task switch to VM86 mode was mis-handled, allowing a
     unprivileged guest process to escalate its privilege to that of the
     guest operating system on AMD hardware. On Intel hardware a malicious
     unprivileged guest process can crash the guest (bsc#1009103).
   - CVE-2016-9385: x86 segment base write emulation lacked canonical address
     checks, allowing a malicious guest administrator to crash the host
     (bsc#1009104).
   - CVE-2016-9384: Guest 32-bit ELF symbol table load leaking host data to
     unprivileged guest users (bsc#1009105).
   - CVE-2016-9383: The x86 64-bit bit test instruction emulation was broken,
     allowing a guest to modify arbitrary memory leading to arbitray code
     execution (bsc#1009107).
   - CVE-2016-9377: x86 software interrupt injection was mis-handled,
     allowing an unprivileged guest user to crash the guest (bsc#1009108).
   - CVE-2016-9378: x86 software interrupt injection was mis-handled,
     allowing an unprivileged guest user to crash the guest (bsc#1009108)
   - CVE-2016-9381: Improper processing of shared rings allowing guest
     administrators take over the qemu process, elevating their privilege to
     that of the qemu process (bsc#1009109).
   - CVE-2016-9379: Delimiter injection vulnerabilities in pygrub allowed
     guest administrators to obtain the contents of sensitive host files or
     delete the files (bsc#1009111).
   - CVE-2016-9380: Delimiter injection vulnerabilities in pygrub allowed
     guest administrators to obtain the contents of sensitive host files or
     delete the files  (bsc#1009111).
   - CVE-2016-7777: Xen did not properly honor CR0.TS and CR0.EM, which
     allowed local x86 HVM guest OS users to read or modify FPU, MMX, or XMM
     register state information belonging to arbitrary tasks on the guest by
     modifying an instruction while the hypervisor is preparing to emulate it
     (bsc#1000106).
   - CVE-2016-8910: The rtl8139_cplus_transmit function in hw/net/rtl8139.c
     allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
     (infinite loop and CPU consumption) by leveraging failure to limit the
     ring descriptor count (bsc#1007157).
   - CVE-2016-8667: The rc4030_write function in hw/dma/rc4030.c in allowed
     local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
     (divide-by-zero error and QEMU process crash) via a large interval timer
     reload value (bsc#1005004).
   - CVE-2016-8669: The serial_update_parameters function in hw/char/serial.c
     allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
     (divide-by-zero error and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a
     value of divider greater than baud base (bsc#1005005).
   - CVE-2016-7908: The mcf_fec_do_tx function in hw/net/mcf_fec.c did not
     properly limit the buffer descriptor count when transmitting packets,
     which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
     (infinite loop and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a buffer
     descriptor with a length of 0 and crafted values in bd.flags
     (bsc#1003030).
   - CVE-2016-7909: The pcnet_rdra_addr function in hw/net/pcnet.c allowed
     local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (infinite
     loop and QEMU process crash) by setting the (1) receive or (2) transmit
     descriptor ring length to 0 (bsc#1003032).

   These non-security issues were fixed:

   - bsc#1004981: Xen RPM didn't contain debug hypervisor for EFI systems
   - bsc#1007941: Xen tools limited the number of vcpus to 256

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1477=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-debugsource-4.7.1_02-3.1
      xen-devel-4.7.1_02-3.1
      xen-libs-4.7.1_02-3.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.1_02-3.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.7.1_02-3.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.7.1_02-3.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      xen-4.7.1_02-3.1
      xen-doc-html-4.7.1_02-3.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.7.1_02-3.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.1_02-3.1
      xen-tools-4.7.1_02-3.1
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.7.1_02-3.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7777.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7908.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7909.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8667.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8669.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8910.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9377.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9378.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9379.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9380.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9381.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9382.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9383.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9384.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9385.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9386.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9637.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000106
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003030
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003032
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004981
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005004
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005005
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007157
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007941
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009100
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009103
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009104
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009105
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009107
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009108
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009109
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009111
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011652

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

1
KDE Frame­works 5.29 mit neuem Bar­code-Frame­work

0
KDE e.V. ver­öf­fent­licht Be­richt über das zwei­te Halb­jahr 2015

0
Next­cloud 11 mit Fokus auf Si­cher­heit und Ska­lier­bar­keit er­schie­nen

6
Cen­tOS 7.3 er­schie­nen

0
Tor-Brow­ser: Erste Sand­bo­x-Ver­si­on vor­ge­stellt

7
Bul­ga­ri­en legt die EUPL als be­vor­zug­te Li­zenz für Re­gie­rungs­-Soft­ware fest

0
Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.9 frei­ge­ge­ben

17
KDE Neon ver­öf­fent­licht »User LTS Edi­ti­on«

10
OpenSu­se ent­fernt fglrx-T­rei­ber

5
Dee­pGit: Neues Git-Archäo­lo­gie­werk­zeug von Syn­te­vo
 
Werbung