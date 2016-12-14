|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:3134-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Datum:
|Mi, 14. Dezember 2016, 07:55
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9382
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7908
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9383
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9637
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8910
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9379
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9377
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9384
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9380
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9378
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8669
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7777
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7909
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9385
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9381
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9386
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8667
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3134-1
Rating: important
References: #1000106 #1003030 #1003032 #1004981 #1005004
#1005005 #1007157 #1007941 #1009100 #1009103
#1009104 #1009105 #1009107 #1009108 #1009109
#1009111 #1011652
Cross-References: CVE-2016-7777 CVE-2016-7908 CVE-2016-7909
CVE-2016-8667 CVE-2016-8669 CVE-2016-8910
CVE-2016-9377 CVE-2016-9378 CVE-2016-9379
CVE-2016-9380 CVE-2016-9381 CVE-2016-9382
CVE-2016-9383 CVE-2016-9384 CVE-2016-9385
CVE-2016-9386 CVE-2016-9637
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 17 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
xen was updated to version 4.7.1 to fix 17 security issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-9637: ioport array overflow allowing a malicious guest
administrator can escalate their privilege to that of the host
(bsc#1011652).
- CVE-2016-9386: x86 null segments were not always treated as unusable
allowing an unprivileged guest user program to elevate its privilege to
that of the guest operating system. Exploit of this vulnerability is
easy on Intel and more complicated on AMD (bsc#1009100).
- CVE-2016-9382: x86 task switch to VM86 mode was mis-handled, allowing a
unprivileged guest process to escalate its privilege to that of the
guest operating system on AMD hardware. On Intel hardware a malicious
unprivileged guest process can crash the guest (bsc#1009103).
- CVE-2016-9385: x86 segment base write emulation lacked canonical address
checks, allowing a malicious guest administrator to crash the host
(bsc#1009104).
- CVE-2016-9384: Guest 32-bit ELF symbol table load leaking host data to
unprivileged guest users (bsc#1009105).
- CVE-2016-9383: The x86 64-bit bit test instruction emulation was broken,
allowing a guest to modify arbitrary memory leading to arbitray code
execution (bsc#1009107).
- CVE-2016-9377: x86 software interrupt injection was mis-handled,
allowing an unprivileged guest user to crash the guest (bsc#1009108).
- CVE-2016-9378: x86 software interrupt injection was mis-handled,
allowing an unprivileged guest user to crash the guest (bsc#1009108)
- CVE-2016-9381: Improper processing of shared rings allowing guest
administrators take over the qemu process, elevating their privilege to
that of the qemu process (bsc#1009109).
- CVE-2016-9379: Delimiter injection vulnerabilities in pygrub allowed
guest administrators to obtain the contents of sensitive host files or
delete the files (bsc#1009111).
- CVE-2016-9380: Delimiter injection vulnerabilities in pygrub allowed
guest administrators to obtain the contents of sensitive host files or
delete the files (bsc#1009111).
- CVE-2016-7777: Xen did not properly honor CR0.TS and CR0.EM, which
allowed local x86 HVM guest OS users to read or modify FPU, MMX, or XMM
register state information belonging to arbitrary tasks on the guest by
modifying an instruction while the hypervisor is preparing to emulate it
(bsc#1000106).
- CVE-2016-8910: The rtl8139_cplus_transmit function in hw/net/rtl8139.c
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(infinite loop and CPU consumption) by leveraging failure to limit the
ring descriptor count (bsc#1007157).
- CVE-2016-8667: The rc4030_write function in hw/dma/rc4030.c in allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(divide-by-zero error and QEMU process crash) via a large interval timer
reload value (bsc#1005004).
- CVE-2016-8669: The serial_update_parameters function in hw/char/serial.c
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(divide-by-zero error and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a
value of divider greater than baud base (bsc#1005005).
- CVE-2016-7908: The mcf_fec_do_tx function in hw/net/mcf_fec.c did not
properly limit the buffer descriptor count when transmitting packets,
which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(infinite loop and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a buffer
descriptor with a length of 0 and crafted values in bd.flags
(bsc#1003030).
- CVE-2016-7909: The pcnet_rdra_addr function in hw/net/pcnet.c allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (infinite
loop and QEMU process crash) by setting the (1) receive or (2) transmit
descriptor ring length to 0 (bsc#1003032).
These non-security issues were fixed:
- bsc#1004981: Xen RPM didn't contain debug hypervisor for EFI systems
- bsc#1007941: Xen tools limited the number of vcpus to 256
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1477=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):
xen-debugsource-4.7.1_02-3.1
xen-devel-4.7.1_02-3.1
xen-libs-4.7.1_02-3.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.1_02-3.1
xen-tools-domU-4.7.1_02-3.1
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.7.1_02-3.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
xen-4.7.1_02-3.1
xen-doc-html-4.7.1_02-3.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.7.1_02-3.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.1_02-3.1
xen-tools-4.7.1_02-3.1
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.7.1_02-3.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7777.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7908.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7909.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8667.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8669.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8910.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9377.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9378.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9379.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9380.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9381.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9382.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9383.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9384.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9385.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9386.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9637.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000106
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003030
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003032
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004981
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005004
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005005
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007157
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007941
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009100
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009103
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009104
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009105
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009107
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009108
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009109
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009111
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011652
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|