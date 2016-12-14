Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3134-1

Rating: important

References: #1000106 #1003030 #1003032 #1004981 #1005004

#1005005 #1007157 #1007941 #1009100 #1009103

#1009104 #1009105 #1009107 #1009108 #1009109

#1009111 #1011652

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7777 CVE-2016-7908 CVE-2016-7909

CVE-2016-8667 CVE-2016-8669 CVE-2016-8910

CVE-2016-9377 CVE-2016-9378 CVE-2016-9379

CVE-2016-9380 CVE-2016-9381 CVE-2016-9382

CVE-2016-9383 CVE-2016-9384 CVE-2016-9385

CVE-2016-9386 CVE-2016-9637

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 17 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



xen was updated to version 4.7.1 to fix 17 security issues.



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2016-9637: ioport array overflow allowing a malicious guest

administrator can escalate their privilege to that of the host

(bsc#1011652).

- CVE-2016-9386: x86 null segments were not always treated as unusable

allowing an unprivileged guest user program to elevate its privilege to

that of the guest operating system. Exploit of this vulnerability is

easy on Intel and more complicated on AMD (bsc#1009100).

- CVE-2016-9382: x86 task switch to VM86 mode was mis-handled, allowing a

unprivileged guest process to escalate its privilege to that of the

guest operating system on AMD hardware. On Intel hardware a malicious

unprivileged guest process can crash the guest (bsc#1009103).

- CVE-2016-9385: x86 segment base write emulation lacked canonical address

checks, allowing a malicious guest administrator to crash the host

(bsc#1009104).

- CVE-2016-9384: Guest 32-bit ELF symbol table load leaking host data to

unprivileged guest users (bsc#1009105).

- CVE-2016-9383: The x86 64-bit bit test instruction emulation was broken,

allowing a guest to modify arbitrary memory leading to arbitray code

execution (bsc#1009107).

- CVE-2016-9377: x86 software interrupt injection was mis-handled,

allowing an unprivileged guest user to crash the guest (bsc#1009108).

- CVE-2016-9378: x86 software interrupt injection was mis-handled,

allowing an unprivileged guest user to crash the guest (bsc#1009108)

- CVE-2016-9381: Improper processing of shared rings allowing guest

administrators take over the qemu process, elevating their privilege to

that of the qemu process (bsc#1009109).

- CVE-2016-9379: Delimiter injection vulnerabilities in pygrub allowed

guest administrators to obtain the contents of sensitive host files or

delete the files (bsc#1009111).

- CVE-2016-9380: Delimiter injection vulnerabilities in pygrub allowed

guest administrators to obtain the contents of sensitive host files or

delete the files (bsc#1009111).

- CVE-2016-7777: Xen did not properly honor CR0.TS and CR0.EM, which

allowed local x86 HVM guest OS users to read or modify FPU, MMX, or XMM

register state information belonging to arbitrary tasks on the guest by

modifying an instruction while the hypervisor is preparing to emulate it

(bsc#1000106).

- CVE-2016-8910: The rtl8139_cplus_transmit function in hw/net/rtl8139.c

allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(infinite loop and CPU consumption) by leveraging failure to limit the

ring descriptor count (bsc#1007157).

- CVE-2016-8667: The rc4030_write function in hw/dma/rc4030.c in allowed

local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(divide-by-zero error and QEMU process crash) via a large interval timer

reload value (bsc#1005004).

- CVE-2016-8669: The serial_update_parameters function in hw/char/serial.c

allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(divide-by-zero error and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a

value of divider greater than baud base (bsc#1005005).

- CVE-2016-7908: The mcf_fec_do_tx function in hw/net/mcf_fec.c did not

properly limit the buffer descriptor count when transmitting packets,

which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(infinite loop and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a buffer

descriptor with a length of 0 and crafted values in bd.flags

(bsc#1003030).

- CVE-2016-7909: The pcnet_rdra_addr function in hw/net/pcnet.c allowed

local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (infinite

loop and QEMU process crash) by setting the (1) receive or (2) transmit

descriptor ring length to 0 (bsc#1003032).



These non-security issues were fixed:



- bsc#1004981: Xen RPM didn't contain debug hypervisor for EFI systems

- bsc#1007941: Xen tools limited the number of vcpus to 256



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1477=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



xen-debugsource-4.7.1_02-3.1

xen-devel-4.7.1_02-3.1

xen-libs-4.7.1_02-3.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.1_02-3.1

xen-tools-domU-4.7.1_02-3.1

xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.7.1_02-3.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



xen-4.7.1_02-3.1

xen-doc-html-4.7.1_02-3.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.7.1_02-3.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.1_02-3.1

xen-tools-4.7.1_02-3.1

xen-tools-debuginfo-4.7.1_02-3.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7777.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7908.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7909.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8667.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8669.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8910.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9377.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9378.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9379.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9380.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9381.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9382.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9383.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9384.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9385.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9386.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9637.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000106

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003030

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003032

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004981

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005004

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005005

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007157

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007941

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009100

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009103

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009104

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009105

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009107

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009108

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009109

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009111

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011652



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

