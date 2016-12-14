Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for tomcat

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3144-1

Rating: important

References: #1002639 #1007853 #1007854 #1007855 #1007857

#1007858 #1010893 #1011805 #1011812

Cross-References: CVE-2016-0762 CVE-2016-5018 CVE-2016-6794

CVE-2016-6796 CVE-2016-6797 CVE-2016-6816

CVE-2016-8735

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that solves 7 vulnerabilities and has two fixes

This update for tomcat fixes the following issues:



Feature changes:



The embedded Apache Commons DBCP component was updated to version 2.0.

(bsc#1010893 fate#321029)



Security fixes:

- CVE-2016-0762: Realm Timing Attack (bsc#1007854)

- CVE-2016-5018: Security Manager Bypass (bsc#1007855)

- CVE-2016-6794: System Property Disclosure (bsc#1007857)

- CVE-2016-6796: Security Manager Bypass (bsc#1007858)

- CVE-2016-6797: Unrestricted Access to Global Resources (bsc#1007853)

- CVE-2016-8735: Remote code execution vulnerability in

JmxRemoteLifecycleListener (bsc#1011805)

- CVE-2016-6816: HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability due to permitting

invalid character in HTTP requests (bsc#1011812)



Bug fixes:

- Enabled optional setenv.sh script. See section '(3.4) Using the

"setenv"

script' in http://tomcat.apache.org/tomcat-8.0-doc/RUNNING.txt.

(bsc#1002639)



This update supplies the new packages apache-commons-pool2 and

apache-commons-dbcp in version 2 to allow tomcat to use the DBCP 2.0

interface.



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1456=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



apache-commons-dbcp-2.1.1-2.1

apache-commons-dbcp-javadoc-2.1.1-2.1

apache-commons-pool2-2.4.2-2.1

apache-commons-pool2-javadoc-2.4.2-2.1

tomcat-8.0.36-4.1

tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.36-4.1

tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.36-4.1

tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.36-4.1

tomcat-embed-8.0.36-4.1

tomcat-javadoc-8.0.36-4.1

tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.36-4.1

tomcat-jsvc-8.0.36-4.1

tomcat-lib-8.0.36-4.1

tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.36-4.1

