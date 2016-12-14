Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3144-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Mi, 14. Dezember 2016, 07:51
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for tomcat
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:3144-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1002639 #1007853 #1007854 #1007855 #1007857 
                    #1007858 #1010893 #1011805 #1011812 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-0762 CVE-2016-5018 CVE-2016-6794
                    CVE-2016-6796 CVE-2016-6797 CVE-2016-6816
                    CVE-2016-8735
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 7 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   This update for tomcat fixes the following issues:

   Feature changes:

   The embedded Apache Commons DBCP component was updated to version 2.0.
   (bsc#1010893 fate#321029)

   Security fixes:
   - CVE-2016-0762: Realm Timing Attack (bsc#1007854)
   - CVE-2016-5018: Security Manager Bypass (bsc#1007855)
   - CVE-2016-6794: System Property Disclosure (bsc#1007857)
   - CVE-2016-6796: Security Manager Bypass (bsc#1007858)
   - CVE-2016-6797: Unrestricted Access to Global Resources (bsc#1007853)
   - CVE-2016-8735: Remote code execution vulnerability in
     JmxRemoteLifecycleListener (bsc#1011805)
   - CVE-2016-6816: HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability due to permitting
     invalid character in HTTP requests (bsc#1011812)

   Bug fixes:
   - Enabled optional setenv.sh script. See section '(3.4) Using the
 "setenv"
     script' in http://tomcat.apache.org/tomcat-8.0-doc/RUNNING.txt.
     (bsc#1002639)

   This update supplies the new packages apache-commons-pool2 and
   apache-commons-dbcp in version 2 to allow tomcat to use the DBCP 2.0
   interface.

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1456=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      apache-commons-dbcp-2.1.1-2.1
      apache-commons-dbcp-javadoc-2.1.1-2.1
      apache-commons-pool2-2.4.2-2.1
      apache-commons-pool2-javadoc-2.4.2-2.1
      tomcat-8.0.36-4.1
      tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.36-4.1
      tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.36-4.1
      tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.36-4.1
      tomcat-embed-8.0.36-4.1
      tomcat-javadoc-8.0.36-4.1
      tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.36-4.1
      tomcat-jsvc-8.0.36-4.1
      tomcat-lib-8.0.36-4.1
      tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.36-4.1
      tomcat-webapps-8.0.36-4.1


