Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for tomcat______________________________________________________________________________Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3144-1Rating: importantReferences: #1002639 #1007853 #1007854 #1007855 #1007857 #1007858 #1010893 #1011805 #1011812 Cross-References: CVE-2016-0762 CVE-2016-5018 CVE-2016-6794 CVE-2016-6796 CVE-2016-6797 CVE-2016-6816 CVE-2016-8735Affected Products: openSUSE Leap 42.2______________________________________________________________________________ An update that solves 7 vulnerabilities and has two fixes is now available.Description: This update for tomcat fixes the following issues: Feature changes: The embedded Apache Commons DBCP component was updated to version 2.0. (bsc#1010893 fate#321029) Security fixes: - CVE-2016-0762: Realm Timing Attack (bsc#1007854) - CVE-2016-5018: Security Manager Bypass (bsc#1007855) - CVE-2016-6794: System Property Disclosure (bsc#1007857) - CVE-2016-6796: Security Manager Bypass (bsc#1007858) - CVE-2016-6797: Unrestricted Access to Global Resources (bsc#1007853) - CVE-2016-8735: Remote code execution vulnerability in JmxRemoteLifecycleListener (bsc#1011805) - CVE-2016-6816: HTTP Request smuggling vulnerability due to permitting invalid character in HTTP requests (bsc#1011812) Bug fixes: - Enabled optional setenv.sh script. See section '(3.4) Using the "setenv" script' in http://tomcat.apache.org/tomcat-8.0-doc/RUNNING.txt. (bsc#1002639) This update supplies the new packages apache-commons-pool2 and apache-commons-dbcp in version 2 to allow tomcat to use the DBCP 2.0 interface. This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.Patch Instructions: To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product: - openSUSE Leap 42.2: zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1456=1 To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".Package List: - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch): apache-commons-dbcp-2.1.1-2.1 apache-commons-dbcp-javadoc-2.1.1-2.1 apache-commons-pool2-2.4.2-2.1 apache-commons-pool2-javadoc-2.4.2-2.1 tomcat-8.0.36-4.1 tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.36-4.1 tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.36-4.1 tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.36-4.1 tomcat-embed-8.0.36-4.1 tomcat-javadoc-8.0.36-4.1 tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.36-4.1 tomcat-jsvc-8.0.36-4.1 tomcat-lib-8.0.36-4.1 tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.36-4.1 tomcat-webapps-8.0.36-4.1References: https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0762.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5018.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6794.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6796.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6797.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6816.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8735.html https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002639 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007853 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007854 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007855 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007857 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007858 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010893 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011805 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011812-- To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.orgFor additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org