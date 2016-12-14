Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in RoundCube Webmail

Name : roundcubemail

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 1.2.3

Release : 1.fc23

URL : http://www.roundcube.net

Summary : Round Cube Webmail is a browser-based multilingual IMAP client

Description :

RoundCube Webmail is a browser-based multilingual IMAP client

with an application-like user interface. It provides full

functionality you expect from an e-mail client, including MIME

support, address book, folder manipulation, message searching

and spell checking. RoundCube Webmail is written in PHP and

requires a database: MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQLite are known to

work. The user interface is fully skinnable using XHTML and

CSS 2.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



**Version 1.2.3** - Searching in both contacts and groups when LDAP

addressbook

with group_filters option is used - Fix vulnerability in handling of

mail()'s

5th argument - Fix To: header encoding in mail sent with mail() method (#5475)

-

Fix flickering of header topline in min-mode (#5426) - Fix bug where folders

list would scroll to top when clicking on subscription checkbox (#5447) - Fix

decoding of GB2312/GBK text when iconv is not installed (#5448) - Fix

regression

where creation of default folders wasn't functioning without prefix (#5460)

-

Enigma: Fix bug where last records on keys list were hidden (#5461) - Enigma:

Fix key search with keyword containing non-ascii characters (#5459) - Fix bug

where deleting folders with subfolders could fail in some cases (#5466) - Fix

bug where IMAP password could be exposed via error message (#5472) - Fix bug

where it wasn't possible to store more that 2MB objects in memcache/apc,

Added

memcache_max_allowed_packet and apc_max_allowed_packet settings (#5452) - Fix

"Illegal string offset" warning in rcube::log_bug() on PHP 7.1 (#5508)

- Fix

storing "empty" values in rcube_cache/rcube_cache_shared (#5519) - Fix

missing

content check when image resize fails on attachment thumbnail generation

(#5485)

- Fix displaying attached images with wrong Content-Type specified (#5527)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1403177 - CVE-2016-9920 roundcubemail: Code execution via mail()

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1403177

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade roundcubemail' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

