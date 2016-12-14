Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Critical: firefox security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2946-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2946.html

Issue date: 2016-12-14

CVE Names: CVE-2016-9893 CVE-2016-9895 CVE-2016-9897

CVE-2016-9898 CVE-2016-9899 CVE-2016-9900

CVE-2016-9901 CVE-2016-9902 CVE-2016-9904

CVE-2016-9905

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for firefox is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5, Red

Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server) - i386, ppc, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



Mozilla Firefox is an open source web browser.



This update upgrades Firefox to version 45.6.0 ESR.



Security Fix(es):



* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A

web page containing malicious content could cause Firefox to crash or,

potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running

Firefox. (CVE-2016-9893, CVE-2016-9899, CVE-2016-9895, CVE-2016-9897,

CVE-2016-9898, CVE-2016-9900, CVE-2016-9901, CVE-2016-9902, CVE-2016-9904,

CVE-2016-9905)



Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting these issues.

Upstream acknowledges Philipp, Wladimir Palant, Nils, Jann Horn, Aral,

Andrew Krasichkov, insertscript, Jan de Mooij, Iris Hsiao, Christian

Holler, Carsten Book, Timothy Nikkel, Christoph Diehl, Olli Pettay, Raymond

Forbes, and Boris Zbarsky as the original reporters.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing the update, Firefox must be restarted for the changes to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1404083 - CVE-2016-9899 Mozilla: Use-after-free while manipulating DOM events

and audio elements (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)

1404086 - CVE-2016-9895 Mozilla: CSP bypass using marquee tag (MFSA 2016-94,

MFSA 2016-95)

1404087 - CVE-2016-9897 Mozilla: Memory corruption in libGLES (MFSA 2016-94,

MFSA 2016-95)

1404089 - CVE-2016-9898 Mozilla: Use-after-free in Editor while manipulating

DOM subtrees (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)

1404090 - CVE-2016-9900 Mozilla: Restricted external resources can be loaded by

SVG images through data URLs (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)

1404091 - CVE-2016-9904 Mozilla: Cross-origin information leak in shared atoms

(MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)

1404094 - CVE-2016-9905 Mozilla: Crash in EnumerateSubDocuments (MFSA 2016-94,

MFSA 2016-95)

1404096 - CVE-2016-9893 Mozilla: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1 and

Firefox ESR 45.6 (MFSA 2016-95)

1404358 - CVE-2016-9901 Mozilla: Data from Pocket server improperly sanitized

before execution (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)

1404359 - CVE-2016-9902 Mozilla: Pocket extension does not validate the origin

of events (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):



Source:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server):



Source:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



ppc:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.ppc64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.s390.rpm

firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.s390.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



ppc64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



ppc64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.ppc.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.ppc.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.s390.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.s390.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm



aarch64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.s390x.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



ppc64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.s390.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.s390.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9893

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9895

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9897

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9898

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9899

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9900

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9901

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9902

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9904

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9905

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical

https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefox-esr/#firefoxesr45.6



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYURs4XlSAg2UNWIIRAh+iAJ9UCJrM0i4CBLAcqYtD8f0m0gbFoQCguPRH

bqKuysXEtehsUMcw/d5Rcwg=

=VL2T

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

