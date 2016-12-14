Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Critical: firefox security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2946-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2946.html
Issue date: 2016-12-14
CVE Names: CVE-2016-9893 CVE-2016-9895 CVE-2016-9897
CVE-2016-9898 CVE-2016-9899 CVE-2016-9900
CVE-2016-9901 CVE-2016-9902 CVE-2016-9904
CVE-2016-9905
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for firefox is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5, Red
Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server) - i386, ppc, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
Mozilla Firefox is an open source web browser.
This update upgrades Firefox to version 45.6.0 ESR.
Security Fix(es):
* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A
web page containing malicious content could cause Firefox to crash or,
potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running
Firefox. (CVE-2016-9893, CVE-2016-9899, CVE-2016-9895, CVE-2016-9897,
CVE-2016-9898, CVE-2016-9900, CVE-2016-9901, CVE-2016-9902, CVE-2016-9904,
CVE-2016-9905)
Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting these issues.
Upstream acknowledges Philipp, Wladimir Palant, Nils, Jann Horn, Aral,
Andrew Krasichkov, insertscript, Jan de Mooij, Iris Hsiao, Christian
Holler, Carsten Book, Timothy Nikkel, Christoph Diehl, Olli Pettay, Raymond
Forbes, and Boris Zbarsky as the original reporters.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing the update, Firefox must be restarted for the changes to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1404083 - CVE-2016-9899 Mozilla: Use-after-free while manipulating DOM events
and audio elements (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)
1404086 - CVE-2016-9895 Mozilla: CSP bypass using marquee tag (MFSA 2016-94,
MFSA 2016-95)
1404087 - CVE-2016-9897 Mozilla: Memory corruption in libGLES (MFSA 2016-94,
MFSA 2016-95)
1404089 - CVE-2016-9898 Mozilla: Use-after-free in Editor while manipulating
DOM subtrees (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)
1404090 - CVE-2016-9900 Mozilla: Restricted external resources can be loaded by
SVG images through data URLs (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)
1404091 - CVE-2016-9904 Mozilla: Cross-origin information leak in shared atoms
(MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)
1404094 - CVE-2016-9905 Mozilla: Crash in EnumerateSubDocuments (MFSA 2016-94,
MFSA 2016-95)
1404096 - CVE-2016-9893 Mozilla: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1 and
Firefox ESR 45.6 (MFSA 2016-95)
1404358 - CVE-2016-9901 Mozilla: Data from Pocket server improperly sanitized
before execution (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)
1404359 - CVE-2016-9902 Mozilla: Pocket extension does not validate the origin
of events (MFSA 2016-94, MFSA 2016-95)
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):
Source:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server):
Source:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
ppc:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.ppc64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.s390.rpm
firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.s390.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):
x86_64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
ppc64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):
ppc64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.ppc.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.ppc.rpm
s390x:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.s390.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.s390.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):
x86_64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm
aarch64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.s390x.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
ppc64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.ppc.rpm
s390x:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.s390.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.s390.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
firefox-45.6.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.6.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9893
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9895
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9897
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9898
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9899
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9900
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9901
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9902
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9904
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9905
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefox-esr/#firefoxesr45.6
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
