|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:3147-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
|Datum:
|Mi, 14. Dezember 2016, 13:51
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9446
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9445
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3147-1
Rating: important
References: #1010514 #1010829
Cross-References: CVE-2016-9445 CVE-2016-9446
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.1
openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad fixes the following issues:
- Maliciously crafted VMnc files (VMWare video format) could lead to
crashes (CVE-2016-9445, CVE-2016-9446, boo#1010829).
- Maliciously crafted NSF files (NES sound format) could lead to arbitrary
code execution (CESA-2016-0001, boo#1010514). Therefore for security
reasons the NSF plugin has been removed from the package.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1481=1
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1481=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-0.10.23-22.1
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.1
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-debugsource-0.10.23-22.1
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-devel-0.10.23-22.1
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-doc-0.10.23-22.1
libgstbasecamerabinsrc-0_10-23-0.10.23-22.1
libgstbasecamerabinsrc-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.1
libgstbasevideo-0_10-23-0.10.23-22.1
libgstbasevideo-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.1
libgstcodecparsers-0_10-23-0.10.23-22.1
libgstcodecparsers-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.1
libgstphotography-0_10-23-0.10.23-22.1
libgstphotography-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.1
libgstsignalprocessor-0_10-23-0.10.23-22.1
libgstsignalprocessor-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.1
libgstvdp-0_10-23-0.10.23-22.1
libgstvdp-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
libgstbasecamerabinsrc-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
libgstbasecamerabinsrc-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
libgstbasevideo-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
libgstbasevideo-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
libgstcodecparsers-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
libgstcodecparsers-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
libgstphotography-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
libgstphotography-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
libgstsignalprocessor-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
libgstsignalprocessor-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
libgstvdp-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
libgstvdp-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-lang-0.10.23-22.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-0.10.23-15.3.1
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-debuginfo-0.10.23-15.3.1
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-debugsource-0.10.23-15.3.1
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-devel-0.10.23-15.3.1
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-doc-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstbasecamerabinsrc-0_10-23-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstbasecamerabinsrc-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstbasevideo-0_10-23-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstbasevideo-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstcodecparsers-0_10-23-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstcodecparsers-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstphotography-0_10-23-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstphotography-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstsignalprocessor-0_10-23-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstsignalprocessor-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstvdp-0_10-23-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstvdp-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-15.3.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-lang-0.10.23-15.3.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstbasecamerabinsrc-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstbasecamerabinsrc-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstbasevideo-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstbasevideo-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstcodecparsers-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstcodecparsers-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstphotography-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstphotography-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstsignalprocessor-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstsignalprocessor-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstvdp-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
libgstvdp-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9445.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9446.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010514
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010829
--
|
|