Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3147-1

Rating: important

References: #1010514 #1010829

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9445 CVE-2016-9446

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.1

openSUSE 13.2

An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad fixes the following issues:



- Maliciously crafted VMnc files (VMWare video format) could lead to

crashes (CVE-2016-9445, CVE-2016-9446, boo#1010829).

- Maliciously crafted NSF files (NES sound format) could lead to arbitrary

code execution (CESA-2016-0001, boo#1010514). Therefore for security

reasons the NSF plugin has been removed from the package.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1481=1



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1481=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9445.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9446.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010514

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010829



