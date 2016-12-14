Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3147-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
Datum: Mi, 14. Dezember 2016, 13:51
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9446
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9445

   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad
Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:3147-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1010514 #1010829 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9445 CVE-2016-9446
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
                    openSUSE 13.2
   An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad fixes the following issues:

   - Maliciously crafted VMnc files (VMWare video format) could lead to
     crashes (CVE-2016-9445, CVE-2016-9446, boo#1010829).
   - Maliciously crafted NSF files (NES sound format) could lead to arbitrary
     code execution (CESA-2016-0001, boo#1010514). Therefore for security
     reasons the NSF plugin has been removed from the package.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1481=1

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1481=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-0.10.23-22.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-debugsource-0.10.23-22.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-devel-0.10.23-22.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-doc-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstbasecamerabinsrc-0_10-23-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstbasecamerabinsrc-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstbasevideo-0_10-23-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstbasevideo-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstcodecparsers-0_10-23-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstcodecparsers-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstphotography-0_10-23-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstphotography-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstsignalprocessor-0_10-23-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstsignalprocessor-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstvdp-0_10-23-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstvdp-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstbasecamerabinsrc-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstbasecamerabinsrc-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstbasevideo-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstbasevideo-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstcodecparsers-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstcodecparsers-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstphotography-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstphotography-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstsignalprocessor-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstsignalprocessor-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstvdp-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-22.1
      libgstvdp-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-22.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):

      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-lang-0.10.23-22.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-0.10.23-15.3.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-debuginfo-0.10.23-15.3.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-debugsource-0.10.23-15.3.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-devel-0.10.23-15.3.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-doc-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstbasecamerabinsrc-0_10-23-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstbasecamerabinsrc-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstbasevideo-0_10-23-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstbasevideo-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstcodecparsers-0_10-23-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstcodecparsers-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstphotography-0_10-23-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstphotography-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstsignalprocessor-0_10-23-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstsignalprocessor-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstvdp-0_10-23-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstvdp-0_10-23-debuginfo-0.10.23-15.3.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):

      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-lang-0.10.23-15.3.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):

      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-bad-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstbasecamerabinsrc-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstbasecamerabinsrc-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstbasevideo-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstbasevideo-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstcodecparsers-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstcodecparsers-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstphotography-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstphotography-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstsignalprocessor-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstsignalprocessor-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstvdp-0_10-23-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1
      libgstvdp-0_10-23-debuginfo-32bit-0.10.23-15.3.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9445.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9446.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010514
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010829

