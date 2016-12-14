Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers

SUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-player

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3148-1

Rating: critical

References: #1015379

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7867 CVE-2016-7868 CVE-2016-7869

CVE-2016-7870 CVE-2016-7871 CVE-2016-7872

CVE-2016-7873 CVE-2016-7874 CVE-2016-7875

CVE-2016-7876 CVE-2016-7877 CVE-2016-7878

CVE-2016-7879 CVE-2016-7880 CVE-2016-7881

CVE-2016-7890 CVE-2016-7892

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 17 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for flash-player fixes the following issues:



- Security update to 24.0.0.186 (bsc#1015379) APSB16-39:

* These updates resolve use-after-free vulnerabilities that could have

lead to code execution (CVE-2016-7872, CVE-2016-7877, CVE-2016-7878,

CVE-2016-7879, CVE-2016-7880, CVE-2016-7881, CVE-2016-7892).

* These updates resolve buffer overflow vulnerabilities that could

have lead to code execution (CVE-2016-7867, CVE-2016-7868,

CVE-2016-7869, CVE-2016-7870).

* These updates resolve memory corruption vulnerabilities that could

have lead to code execution (CVE-2016-7871, CVE-2016-7873,

CVE-2016-7874, CVE-2016-7875, CVE-2016-7876).

* These updates resolve a security bypass vulnerability

(CVE-2016-7890).

- Keep standalone flashplayer at version 11, no newer version exists

(INSECURE!).

- Update EULA to version 24.0.





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1816=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1816=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):



flash-player-24.0.0.186-152.1

flash-player-gnome-24.0.0.186-152.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



flash-player-24.0.0.186-152.1

flash-player-gnome-24.0.0.186-152.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7867.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7868.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7869.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7870.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7871.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7872.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7873.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7874.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7875.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7876.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7877.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7878.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7879.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7880.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7881.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7890.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7892.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015379



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

