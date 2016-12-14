Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers

|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-player
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3148-1
Rating: critical
References: #1015379
Cross-References: CVE-2016-7867 CVE-2016-7868 CVE-2016-7869
CVE-2016-7870 CVE-2016-7871 CVE-2016-7872
CVE-2016-7873 CVE-2016-7874 CVE-2016-7875
CVE-2016-7876 CVE-2016-7877 CVE-2016-7878
CVE-2016-7879 CVE-2016-7880 CVE-2016-7881
CVE-2016-7890 CVE-2016-7892
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
An update that fixes 17 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for flash-player fixes the following issues:
- Security update to 24.0.0.186 (bsc#1015379) APSB16-39:
* These updates resolve use-after-free vulnerabilities that could have
lead to code execution (CVE-2016-7872, CVE-2016-7877, CVE-2016-7878,
CVE-2016-7879, CVE-2016-7880, CVE-2016-7881, CVE-2016-7892).
* These updates resolve buffer overflow vulnerabilities that could
have lead to code execution (CVE-2016-7867, CVE-2016-7868,
CVE-2016-7869, CVE-2016-7870).
* These updates resolve memory corruption vulnerabilities that could
have lead to code execution (CVE-2016-7871, CVE-2016-7873,
CVE-2016-7874, CVE-2016-7875, CVE-2016-7876).
* These updates resolve a security bypass vulnerability
(CVE-2016-7890).
- Keep standalone flashplayer at version 11, no newer version exists
(INSECURE!).
- Update EULA to version 24.0.
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1816=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1816=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):
flash-player-24.0.0.186-152.1
flash-player-gnome-24.0.0.186-152.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
flash-player-24.0.0.186-152.1
flash-player-gnome-24.0.0.186-152.1
