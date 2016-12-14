Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3734-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

December 14, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

Package : firefox-esr

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9893 CVE-2016-9895 CVE-2016-9897 CVE-2016-9898

CVE-2016-9899 CVE-2016-9900 CVE-2016-9901 CVE-2016-9902

CVE-2016-9904 CVE-2016-9905



Multiple security issues have been found in the Mozilla Firefox web

browser: Multiple memory safety errors, buffer overflows and other

implementation errors may lead to the execution of arbitrary code or

information leaks.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 45.6.0esr-1~deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 45.6.0esr-1 of firefox-esr and version 50.1.0-1 of firefox.



We recommend that you upgrade your firefox-esr packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

