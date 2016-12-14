Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: DSA-3734-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Mi, 14. Dezember 2016, 17:25
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3734-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
December 14, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : firefox-esr
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-9893 CVE-2016-9895 CVE-2016-9897 CVE-2016-9898 
                 CVE-2016-9899 CVE-2016-9900 CVE-2016-9901 CVE-2016-9902
                 CVE-2016-9904 CVE-2016-9905

Multiple security issues have been found in the Mozilla Firefox web
browser: Multiple memory safety errors, buffer overflows and other
implementation errors may lead to the execution of arbitrary code or
information leaks.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 45.6.0esr-1~deb8u1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 45.6.0esr-1 of firefox-esr and version 50.1.0-1 of firefox.

We recommend that you upgrade your firefox-esr packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
