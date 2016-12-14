Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

Multiple security issues have been found in the Mozilla Firefox web browser: Multiple memory safety errors, buffer overflows and other implementation errors may lead to the execution of arbitrary code or information leaks.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in version 45.6.0esr-1~deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in version 45.6.0esr-1 of firefox-esr and version 50.1.0-1 of firefox.
We recommend that you upgrade your firefox-esr packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be found at: https://www.debian.org/security/