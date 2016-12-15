Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apport



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3157-1

December 14, 2016



apport vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Apport could be made to run programs as your login if it opened a

specially crafted file.



Software Description:

- apport: automatically generate crash reports for debugging



Details:



Donncha O Cearbhaill discovered that the crash file parser in Apport

improperly treated the CrashDB field as python code. An attacker could

use this to convince a user to open a maliciously crafted crash file

and execute arbitrary code with the privileges of that user. This issue

only affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-9949)



Donncha O Cearbhaill discovered that Apport did not properly sanitize the

Package and SourcePackage fields in crash files before processing package

specific hooks. An attacker could use this to convince a user to open a

maliciously crafted crash file and execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of that user. (CVE-2016-9950)



Donncha O Cearbhaill discovered that Apport would offer to restart an

application based on the contents of the RespawnCommand or ProcCmdline

fields in a crash file. An attacker could use this to convince a user to

open a maliciously crafted crash file and execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of that user. (CVE-2016-9951)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

apport 2.20.3-0ubuntu8.2

apport-gtk 2.20.3-0ubuntu8.2

apport-kde 2.20.3-0ubuntu8.2

python-apport 2.20.3-0ubuntu8.2

python3-apport 2.20.3-0ubuntu8.2



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

apport 2.20.1-0ubuntu2.4

apport-gtk 2.20.1-0ubuntu2.4

apport-kde 2.20.1-0ubuntu2.4

python-apport 2.20.1-0ubuntu2.4

python3-apport 2.20.1-0ubuntu2.4



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

apport 2.14.1-0ubuntu3.23

apport-gtk 2.14.1-0ubuntu3.23

apport-kde 2.14.1-0ubuntu3.23

python-apport 2.14.1-0ubuntu3.23

python3-apport 2.14.1-0ubuntu3.23



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

apport 2.0.1-0ubuntu17.15

apport-gtk 2.0.1-0ubuntu17.15

apport-kde 2.0.1-0ubuntu17.15

python-apport 2.0.1-0ubuntu17.15



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3157-1

CVE-2016-9949, CVE-2016-9950, CVE-2016-9951



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.20.3-0ubuntu8.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.20.1-0ubuntu2.4

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.14.1-0ubuntu3.23

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.0.1-0ubuntu17.15





