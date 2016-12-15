Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apport
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Apport
ID: USN-3157-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Do, 15. Dezember 2016, 07:33
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9949
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9951
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9950

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3157-1
December 14, 2016

apport vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Apport could be made to run programs as your login if it opened a
specially crafted file.

Software Description:
- apport: automatically generate crash reports for debugging

Details:

Donncha O Cearbhaill discovered that the crash file parser in Apport
improperly treated the CrashDB field as python code. An attacker could
use this to convince a user to open a maliciously crafted crash file
and execute arbitrary code with the privileges of that user. This issue
only affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-9949)

Donncha O Cearbhaill discovered that Apport did not properly sanitize the
Package and SourcePackage fields in crash files before processing package
specific hooks. An attacker could use this to convince a user to open a
maliciously crafted crash file and execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of that user. (CVE-2016-9950)

Donncha O Cearbhaill discovered that Apport would offer to restart an
application based on the contents of the RespawnCommand or ProcCmdline
fields in a crash file. An attacker could use this to convince a user to
open a maliciously crafted crash file and execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of that user. (CVE-2016-9951)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  apport                          2.20.3-0ubuntu8.2
  apport-gtk                      2.20.3-0ubuntu8.2
  apport-kde                      2.20.3-0ubuntu8.2
  python-apport                   2.20.3-0ubuntu8.2
  python3-apport                  2.20.3-0ubuntu8.2

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  apport                          2.20.1-0ubuntu2.4
  apport-gtk                      2.20.1-0ubuntu2.4
  apport-kde                      2.20.1-0ubuntu2.4
  python-apport                   2.20.1-0ubuntu2.4
  python3-apport                  2.20.1-0ubuntu2.4

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  apport                          2.14.1-0ubuntu3.23
  apport-gtk                      2.14.1-0ubuntu3.23
  apport-kde                      2.14.1-0ubuntu3.23
  python-apport                   2.14.1-0ubuntu3.23
  python3-apport                  2.14.1-0ubuntu3.23

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  apport                          2.0.1-0ubuntu17.15
  apport-gtk                      2.0.1-0ubuntu17.15
  apport-kde                      2.0.1-0ubuntu17.15
  python-apport                   2.0.1-0ubuntu17.15

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3157-1
  CVE-2016-9949, CVE-2016-9950, CVE-2016-9951

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.20.3-0ubuntu8.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.20.1-0ubuntu2.4
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.14.1-0ubuntu3.23
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/apport/2.0.1-0ubuntu17.15


