Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in game-music-emu
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in game-music-emu
|ID:
|DSA-3735-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Do, 15. Dezember 2016, 07:37
|Referenzen:
|http://scarybeastsecurity.blogspot.de/2016/12/redux-compromising-linux-using-snes.html
Originalnachricht
Package : game-music-emu
CVE ID : not yet available
Chris Evans discovered that incorrect emulation of the SPC700 audio
co-processor of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System allows the
execution of arbitrary code if a malformed SPC music file is opened.
Further information can be found at
redux-compromising-linux-using-snes.html
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.5.5-2+deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.6.0-4.
We recommend that you upgrade your game-music-emu packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
