Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in game-music-emu

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3735-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

December 15, 2016





Package : game-music-emu

CVE ID : not yet available



Chris Evans discovered that incorrect emulation of the SPC700 audio

co-processor of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System allows the

execution of arbitrary code if a malformed SPC music file is opened.

Further information can be found at

redux-compromising-linux-using-snes.html



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 0.5.5-2+deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 0.6.0-4.



We recommend that you upgrade your game-music-emu packages.



