Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat

Name : tomcat

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 8.0.39

Release : 1.fc23

URL : http://tomcat.apache.org/

Summary : Apache Servlet/JSP Engine, RI for Servlet 3.1/JSP 2.3 API

Description :

Tomcat is the servlet container that is used in the official Reference

Implementation for the Java Servlet and JavaServer Pages technologies.

The Java Servlet and JavaServer Pages specifications are developed by

Sun under the Java Community Process.



Tomcat is developed in an open and participatory environment and

released under the Apache Software License version 2.0. Tomcat is intended

to be a collaboration of the best-of-breed developers from around the world.



Update Information:



This updates includes a rebase from tomcat 8.0.38 up to 8.0.39 which resolves

multiple CVEs: * \#1397493 - CVE-2016-6816 CVE-2016-6817 CVE-2016-8735 tomcat:

various flaws

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1397493 - CVE-2016-6816 CVE-2016-6817 CVE-2016-8735 tomcat:

various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397493

