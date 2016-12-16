Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

Name : chromium

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 55.0.2883.87

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.chromium.org/Home

Summary : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser

Description :

Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Update to Chromium 55. Security fix for CVE-2016-5199, CVE-2016-5200,

CVE-2016-5201, CVE-2016-5202, CVE-2016-9651, CVE-2016-5208, CVE-2016-5207,

CVE-2016-5206, CVE-2016-5205, CVE-2016-5204, CVE-2016-5209, CVE-2016-5203,

CVE-2016-5210, CVE-2016-5212, CVE-2016-5211, CVE-2016-5213, CVE-2016-5214,

CVE-2016-5216, CVE-2016-5215, CVE-2016-5217, CVE-2016-5218, CVE-2016-5219,

CVE-2016-5221, CVE-2016-5220, CVE-2016-5222, CVE-2016-9650, CVE-2016-5223,

CVE-2016-5226, CVE-2016-5225, CVE-2016-5224, CVE-2016-9652

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1393734 - CVE-2016-5202 chromium-browser: various fixes from

internal audits

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1393734

[ 2 ] Bug #1393733 - CVE-2016-5201 chromium-browser: info leak in extensions

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1393733

[ 3 ] Bug #1393732 - CVE-2016-5200 chromium-browser: out of bounds memory

access in v8

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1393732

[ 4 ] Bug #1393731 - CVE-2016-5199 chromium-browser: heap corruption in

ffmpeg

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1393731

[ 5 ] Bug #1400879 - CVE-2016-9652 chromium-browser: various fixes from

internal audits

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400879

[ 6 ] Bug #1400878 - CVE-2016-5224 chromium-browser: same-origin bypass in

svg

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400878

[ 7 ] Bug #1400877 - CVE-2016-5225 chromium-browser: csp bypass in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400877

[ 8 ] Bug #1400876 - CVE-2016-5226 chromium-browser: limited xss in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400876

[ 9 ] Bug #1400875 - CVE-2016-5223 chromium-browser: integer overflow in

pdfium

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400875

[ 10 ] Bug #1400873 - CVE-2016-9650 chromium-browser: csp referrer disclosure

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400873

[ 11 ] Bug #1400872 - CVE-2016-5222 chromium-browser: address spoofing in

omnibox

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400872

[ 12 ] Bug #1400871 - CVE-2016-5220 chromium-browser: local file access in

pdfium

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400871

[ 13 ] Bug #1400870 - CVE-2016-5221 chromium-browser: integer overflow in

angle

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400870

[ 14 ] Bug #1400869 - CVE-2016-5219 chromium-browser: use after free in v8

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400869

[ 15 ] Bug #1400868 - CVE-2016-5218 chromium-browser: address spoofing in

omnibox

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400868

[ 16 ] Bug #1400867 - CVE-2016-5217 chromium-browser: use of unvalidated data

in pdfium

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400867

[ 17 ] Bug #1400866 - CVE-2016-5215 chromium-browser: use after free in

webaudio

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400866

[ 18 ] Bug #1400865 - CVE-2016-5216 chromium-browser: use after free in

pdfium

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400865

[ 19 ] Bug #1400864 - CVE-2016-5214 chromium-browser: file download

protection bypass

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400864

[ 20 ] Bug #1400863 - CVE-2016-5213 chromium-browser: use after free in v8

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400863

[ 21 ] Bug #1400862 - CVE-2016-5211 chromium-browser: use after free in

pdfium

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400862

[ 22 ] Bug #1400861 - CVE-2016-5212 chromium-browser: local file disclosure

in devtools

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400861

[ 23 ] Bug #1400859 - CVE-2016-5210 chromium-browser: out of bounds write in

pdfium

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400859

[ 24 ] Bug #1400857 - CVE-2016-5203 chromium-browser: use after free in

pdfium

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400857

[ 25 ] Bug #1400856 - CVE-2016-5209 chromium-browser: out of bounds write in

blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400856

[ 26 ] Bug #1400855 - CVE-2016-5204 chromium-browser: universal xss in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400855

[ 27 ] Bug #1400854 - CVE-2016-5205 chromium-browser: universal xss in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400854

[ 28 ] Bug #1400853 - CVE-2016-5206 chromium-browser: same-origin bypass in

pdfium

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400853

[ 29 ] Bug #1400852 - CVE-2016-5207 chromium-browser: universal xss in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400852

[ 30 ] Bug #1400851 - CVE-2016-5208 chromium-browser: universal xss in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400851

[ 31 ] Bug #1400850 - CVE-2016-9651 chromium-browser: private property access

in v8

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400850

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade chromium' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

