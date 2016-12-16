Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: FEDORA-2016-f115a880a6
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 16. Dezember 2016, 06:52
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1403420

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : firefox
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 50.1.0
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : https://www.mozilla.org/firefox/
Summary     : Mozilla Firefox Web browser
Description :
Mozilla Firefox is an open-source web browser, designed for standards
compliance, performance and portability.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

- update to the new upstream version (50.1.0) - fixed X Window crashes
(mozbz#1271100)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1403420 - firefox crashes with Gdk-ERROR BadAccess
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1403420
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade firefox' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
