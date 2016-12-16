Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

Name : firefox

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 50.1.0

Release : 1.fc25

URL : https://www.mozilla.org/firefox/

Summary : Mozilla Firefox Web browser

Description :

Mozilla Firefox is an open-source web browser, designed for standards

compliance, performance and portability.



Update Information:



- update to the new upstream version (50.1.0) - fixed X Window crashes

(mozbz#1271100)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1403420 - firefox crashes with Gdk-ERROR BadAccess

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1403420

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade firefox' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

