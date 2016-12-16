Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3169-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
Datum: Fr, 16. Dezember 2016, 06:54
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8655
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9555

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 0 for SLE
 12 SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3169-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1008284 #1012183 #1012759 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-8655 CVE-2016-9555
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has one
   errata is now available.

Description:

   This update for the Linux Kernel 4.4.21-69 fixes several issues.

   The following security bugs were fixed:
   - CVE-2016-8655: A race condition in the af_packet packet_set_ring
     function could be used by local attackers to crash the kernel or gain
     privileges (bsc#1012759).
   - CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in
     the Linux kernel lacks chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which
     allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
     slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP
     data (bsc#1012183).
   - A stability issue in the btrfs module was fixed (bsc#1008284)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2016-1834=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-4_4_21-69-default-2-5.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8655.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9555.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008284
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012183
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012759

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
