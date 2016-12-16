Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in gstreamer-plugins-bad-free
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in gstreamer-plugins-bad-free
ID: FEDORA-2016-a3bc78de2b
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Fr, 16. Dezember 2016, 07:48
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9447

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : gstreamer-plugins-bad-free
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 0.10.23
Release     : 34.fc24
URL         : http://gstreamer.freedesktop.org/
Summary     : GStreamer streaming media framework "bad" plug-ins
Description :
GStreamer is a streaming media framework, based on graphs of elements which
operate on media data.

This package contains plug-ins that aren't tested
well enough, or the code is not of good enough quality.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

vmncdec: Sanity-check width/height before using it  ----  Remove insecure nsf
plugin (#1395126)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1395126 - CVE-2016-9447 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free: Memory
 corruption flaw in NSF decoder
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395126
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade gstreamer-plugins-bad-free' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
