Sicherheit: Denial of Service in GNOME Structured File Library

Name : libgsf

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.14.33

Release : 4.fc24

URL : http://www.gnome.org/projects/libgsf/

Summary : GNOME Structured File library

Description :

A library for reading and writing structured files (e.g. MS OLE and Zip)



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



* Security fix for CVE-2016-9888

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1403198 - CVE-2016-9888 libgsf: Null pointer dereference in

tar_directory_for_file()

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1403198

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libgsf' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

