Sicherheit: Denial of Service in GNOME Structured File Library

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
Name : libgsfProduct : Fedora 24Version : 1.14.33Release : 4.fc24URL : http://www.gnome.org/projects/libgsf/Summary : GNOME Structured File libraryDescription :A library for reading and writing structured files (e.g. MS OLE and Zip)--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:* Security fix for CVE-2016-9888--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1403198 - CVE-2016-9888 libgsf: Null pointer dereference in tar_directory_for_file() https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1403198--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade libgsf' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys--------------------------------------------------------------------------------_______________________________________________package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.orgTo unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org