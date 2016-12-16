Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

|
Name : chromium
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 55.0.2883.87
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://www.chromium.org/Home
Summary : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser
Description :
Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Update to Chromium 55. Security fix for CVE-2016-5199, CVE-2016-5200,
CVE-2016-5201, CVE-2016-5202, CVE-2016-9651, CVE-2016-5208, CVE-2016-5207,
CVE-2016-5206, CVE-2016-5205, CVE-2016-5204, CVE-2016-5209, CVE-2016-5203,
CVE-2016-5210, CVE-2016-5212, CVE-2016-5211, CVE-2016-5213, CVE-2016-5214,
CVE-2016-5216, CVE-2016-5215, CVE-2016-5217, CVE-2016-5218, CVE-2016-5219,
CVE-2016-5221, CVE-2016-5220, CVE-2016-5222, CVE-2016-9650, CVE-2016-5223,
CVE-2016-5226, CVE-2016-5225, CVE-2016-5224, CVE-2016-9652
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1393734 - CVE-2016-5202 chromium-browser: various fixes from
internal audits
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1393734
[ 2 ] Bug #1393733 - CVE-2016-5201 chromium-browser: info leak in extensions
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1393733
[ 3 ] Bug #1393732 - CVE-2016-5200 chromium-browser: out of bounds memory
access in v8
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1393732
[ 4 ] Bug #1393731 - CVE-2016-5199 chromium-browser: heap corruption in
ffmpeg
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1393731
[ 5 ] Bug #1400879 - CVE-2016-9652 chromium-browser: various fixes from
internal audits
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400879
[ 6 ] Bug #1400878 - CVE-2016-5224 chromium-browser: same-origin bypass in
svg
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400878
[ 7 ] Bug #1400877 - CVE-2016-5225 chromium-browser: csp bypass in blink
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400877
[ 8 ] Bug #1400876 - CVE-2016-5226 chromium-browser: limited xss in blink
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400876
[ 9 ] Bug #1400875 - CVE-2016-5223 chromium-browser: integer overflow in
pdfium
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400875
[ 10 ] Bug #1400873 - CVE-2016-9650 chromium-browser: csp referrer disclosure
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400873
[ 11 ] Bug #1400872 - CVE-2016-5222 chromium-browser: address spoofing in
omnibox
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400872
[ 12 ] Bug #1400871 - CVE-2016-5220 chromium-browser: local file access in
pdfium
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400871
[ 13 ] Bug #1400870 - CVE-2016-5221 chromium-browser: integer overflow in
angle
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400870
[ 14 ] Bug #1400869 - CVE-2016-5219 chromium-browser: use after free in v8
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400869
[ 15 ] Bug #1400868 - CVE-2016-5218 chromium-browser: address spoofing in
omnibox
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400868
[ 16 ] Bug #1400867 - CVE-2016-5217 chromium-browser: use of unvalidated data
in pdfium
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400867
[ 17 ] Bug #1400866 - CVE-2016-5215 chromium-browser: use after free in
webaudio
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400866
[ 18 ] Bug #1400865 - CVE-2016-5216 chromium-browser: use after free in
pdfium
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400865
[ 19 ] Bug #1400864 - CVE-2016-5214 chromium-browser: file download
protection bypass
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400864
[ 20 ] Bug #1400863 - CVE-2016-5213 chromium-browser: use after free in v8
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400863
[ 21 ] Bug #1400862 - CVE-2016-5211 chromium-browser: use after free in
pdfium
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400862
[ 22 ] Bug #1400861 - CVE-2016-5212 chromium-browser: local file disclosure
in devtools
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400861
[ 23 ] Bug #1400859 - CVE-2016-5210 chromium-browser: out of bounds write in
pdfium
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400859
[ 24 ] Bug #1400857 - CVE-2016-5203 chromium-browser: use after free in
pdfium
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400857
[ 25 ] Bug #1400856 - CVE-2016-5209 chromium-browser: out of bounds write in
blink
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400856
[ 26 ] Bug #1400855 - CVE-2016-5204 chromium-browser: universal xss in blink
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400855
[ 27 ] Bug #1400854 - CVE-2016-5205 chromium-browser: universal xss in blink
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400854
[ 28 ] Bug #1400853 - CVE-2016-5206 chromium-browser: same-origin bypass in
pdfium
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400853
[ 29 ] Bug #1400852 - CVE-2016-5207 chromium-browser: universal xss in blink
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400852
[ 30 ] Bug #1400851 - CVE-2016-5208 chromium-browser: universal xss in blink
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400851
[ 31 ] Bug #1400850 - CVE-2016-9651 chromium-browser: private property access
in v8
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400850
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade chromium' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
