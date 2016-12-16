Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
ID: FEDORA-2016-e0e1cb2b2b
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Fr, 16. Dezember 2016, 06:57
Originalnachricht

 
Name        : chromium
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 55.0.2883.87
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://www.chromium.org/Home
Summary     : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser
Description :
Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to Chromium 55.   Security fix for CVE-2016-5199, CVE-2016-5200,
CVE-2016-5201, CVE-2016-5202, CVE-2016-9651, CVE-2016-5208, CVE-2016-5207,
CVE-2016-5206, CVE-2016-5205, CVE-2016-5204, CVE-2016-5209, CVE-2016-5203,
CVE-2016-5210, CVE-2016-5212, CVE-2016-5211, CVE-2016-5213, CVE-2016-5214,
CVE-2016-5216, CVE-2016-5215, CVE-2016-5217, CVE-2016-5218, CVE-2016-5219,
CVE-2016-5221, CVE-2016-5220, CVE-2016-5222, CVE-2016-9650, CVE-2016-5223,
CVE-2016-5226, CVE-2016-5225, CVE-2016-5224, CVE-2016-9652
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1393734 - CVE-2016-5202 chromium-browser: various fixes from
 internal audits
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1393734
  [ 2 ] Bug #1393733 - CVE-2016-5201 chromium-browser: info leak in extensions
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1393733
  [ 3 ] Bug #1393732 - CVE-2016-5200 chromium-browser: out of bounds memory
 access in v8
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1393732
  [ 4 ] Bug #1393731 - CVE-2016-5199 chromium-browser: heap corruption in
 ffmpeg
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1393731
  [ 5 ] Bug #1400879 - CVE-2016-9652 chromium-browser: various fixes from
 internal audits
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400879
  [ 6 ] Bug #1400878 - CVE-2016-5224 chromium-browser: same-origin bypass in
 svg
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400878
  [ 7 ] Bug #1400877 - CVE-2016-5225 chromium-browser: csp bypass in blink
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400877
  [ 8 ] Bug #1400876 - CVE-2016-5226 chromium-browser: limited xss in blink
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400876
  [ 9 ] Bug #1400875 - CVE-2016-5223 chromium-browser: integer overflow in
 pdfium
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400875
  [ 10 ] Bug #1400873 - CVE-2016-9650 chromium-browser: csp referrer disclosure
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400873
  [ 11 ] Bug #1400872 - CVE-2016-5222 chromium-browser: address spoofing in
 omnibox
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400872
  [ 12 ] Bug #1400871 - CVE-2016-5220 chromium-browser: local file access in
 pdfium
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400871
  [ 13 ] Bug #1400870 - CVE-2016-5221 chromium-browser: integer overflow in
 angle
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400870
  [ 14 ] Bug #1400869 - CVE-2016-5219 chromium-browser: use after free in v8
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400869
  [ 15 ] Bug #1400868 - CVE-2016-5218 chromium-browser: address spoofing in
 omnibox
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400868
  [ 16 ] Bug #1400867 - CVE-2016-5217 chromium-browser: use of unvalidated data
 in pdfium
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400867
  [ 17 ] Bug #1400866 - CVE-2016-5215 chromium-browser: use after free in
 webaudio
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400866
  [ 18 ] Bug #1400865 - CVE-2016-5216 chromium-browser: use after free in
 pdfium
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400865
  [ 19 ] Bug #1400864 - CVE-2016-5214 chromium-browser: file download
 protection bypass
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400864
  [ 20 ] Bug #1400863 - CVE-2016-5213 chromium-browser: use after free in v8
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400863
  [ 21 ] Bug #1400862 - CVE-2016-5211 chromium-browser: use after free in
 pdfium
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400862
  [ 22 ] Bug #1400861 - CVE-2016-5212 chromium-browser: local file disclosure
 in devtools
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400861
  [ 23 ] Bug #1400859 - CVE-2016-5210 chromium-browser: out of bounds write in
 pdfium
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400859
  [ 24 ] Bug #1400857 - CVE-2016-5203 chromium-browser: use after free in
 pdfium
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400857
  [ 25 ] Bug #1400856 - CVE-2016-5209 chromium-browser: out of bounds write in
 blink
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400856
  [ 26 ] Bug #1400855 - CVE-2016-5204 chromium-browser: universal xss in blink
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400855
  [ 27 ] Bug #1400854 - CVE-2016-5205 chromium-browser: universal xss in blink
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400854
  [ 28 ] Bug #1400853 - CVE-2016-5206 chromium-browser: same-origin bypass in
 pdfium
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400853
  [ 29 ] Bug #1400852 - CVE-2016-5207 chromium-browser: universal xss in blink
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400852
  [ 30 ] Bug #1400851 - CVE-2016-5208 chromium-browser: universal xss in blink
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400851
  [ 31 ] Bug #1400850 - CVE-2016-9651 chromium-browser: private property access
 in v8
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400850
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade chromium' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
