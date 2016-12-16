Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libupnp
Name: Zwei Probleme in libupnp
ID: DSA-3736-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Fr, 16. Dezember 2016, 14:28
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8863
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6255

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3736-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Sebastien Delafond
December 16, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : libupnp
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-6255 CVE-2016-8863
Debian Bug     : 831857 842093

Two vulnerabilities were discovered in libupnp, a portable SDK for
UPnP devices.

CVE-2016-6255

  Matthew Garret discovered that libupnp by default allows any user to
  write to the filesystem of the host running a libupnp-based server
  application.

CVE-2016-8863

  Scott Tenaglia discovered a heap buffer overflow vulnerability, that
  can lead to denial of service or remote code execution.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1:1.6.19+git20141001-1+deb8u1.

For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, these
problems have been fixed in version 1:1.6.19+git20160116-1.2.

We recommend that you upgrade your libupnp packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEcBAEBCgAGBQJYU+GSAAoJEBC+iYPz1Z1kUrYH/i4h84cnpi3/BpAINrKT9BIn
8q8T1OUpTUgcDtUtALEn9J31vizDIhaA2nyL4lS0vRsrM42c+MSirKHABu1Mp/lE
28gO9mrQARs6S6RYb1N7ULQYSYEt6B7DOfcInyM4zUTaq2/vazkzftacWczCgaaX
RYTnbzAnfiai6x4Q/gB/nKpl7MyAdvGYndlvCHASWzoI37lYhVj3MT/6byPiDyAZ
M0qa1tu4W942aCHvLnV/rfqlrdE5RvBx5dLTdPGAWv+vAYWHHm7o9KqAwWqEa58Z
Ruh3mtDY13uStHQHkXq5EtBG9TR3UrAmpKojniH7fqeTW/J/2smNSs7lWZ6Vx2k=
=633/
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
