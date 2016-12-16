|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libupnp
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in libupnp
|ID:
|DSA-3736-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Fr, 16. Dezember 2016, 14:28
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8863
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6255
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3736-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond
December 16, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : libupnp
CVE ID : CVE-2016-6255 CVE-2016-8863
Debian Bug : 831857 842093
Two vulnerabilities were discovered in libupnp, a portable SDK for
UPnP devices.
CVE-2016-6255
Matthew Garret discovered that libupnp by default allows any user to
write to the filesystem of the host running a libupnp-based server
application.
CVE-2016-8863
Scott Tenaglia discovered a heap buffer overflow vulnerability, that
can lead to denial of service or remote code execution.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1:1.6.19+git20141001-1+deb8u1.
For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, these
problems have been fixed in version 1:1.6.19+git20160116-1.2.
We recommend that you upgrade your libupnp packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEcBAEBCgAGBQJYU+GSAAoJEBC+iYPz1Z1kUrYH/i4h84cnpi3/BpAINrKT9BIn
8q8T1OUpTUgcDtUtALEn9J31vizDIhaA2nyL4lS0vRsrM42c+MSirKHABu1Mp/lE
28gO9mrQARs6S6RYb1N7ULQYSYEt6B7DOfcInyM4zUTaq2/vazkzftacWczCgaaX
RYTnbzAnfiai6x4Q/gB/nKpl7MyAdvGYndlvCHASWzoI37lYhVj3MT/6byPiDyAZ
M0qa1tu4W942aCHvLnV/rfqlrdE5RvBx5dLTdPGAWv+vAYWHHm7o9KqAwWqEa58Z
Ruh3mtDY13uStHQHkXq5EtBG9TR3UrAmpKojniH7fqeTW/J/2smNSs7lWZ6Vx2k=
=633/
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|