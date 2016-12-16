Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libupnp

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3736-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

December 16, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libupnp

CVE ID : CVE-2016-6255 CVE-2016-8863

Debian Bug : 831857 842093



Two vulnerabilities were discovered in libupnp, a portable SDK for

UPnP devices.



CVE-2016-6255



Matthew Garret discovered that libupnp by default allows any user to

write to the filesystem of the host running a libupnp-based server

application.



CVE-2016-8863



Scott Tenaglia discovered a heap buffer overflow vulnerability, that

can lead to denial of service or remote code execution.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 1:1.6.19+git20141001-1+deb8u1.



For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, these

problems have been fixed in version 1:1.6.19+git20160116-1.2.



We recommend that you upgrade your libupnp packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

