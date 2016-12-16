Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in LXC
Name: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in LXC
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3179-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Fr, 16. Dezember 2016, 23:51
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8649

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for lxc
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:3179-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1010933 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-8649
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for lxc fixes the following issue:

   - CVE-2016-8649: guest escape via ptrace of lxc-attach (boo#1010933).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1488=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1488=1

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1488=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      lxc-1.1.2-10.1
      lxc-debuginfo-1.1.2-10.1
      lxc-debugsource-1.1.2-10.1
      lxc-devel-1.1.2-10.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      lxc-1.1.2-9.1
      lxc-debuginfo-1.1.2-9.1
      lxc-debugsource-1.1.2-9.1
      lxc-devel-1.1.2-9.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      lxc-1.0.6-12.1
      lxc-debuginfo-1.0.6-12.1
      lxc-debugsource-1.0.6-12.1
      lxc-devel-1.0.6-12.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8649.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010933

