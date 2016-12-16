Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in LXC

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for lxc

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3179-1

Rating: important

References: #1010933

Cross-References: CVE-2016-8649

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

openSUSE Leap 42.1

openSUSE 13.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for lxc fixes the following issue:



- CVE-2016-8649: guest escape via ptrace of lxc-attach (boo#1010933).





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1488=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1488=1



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1488=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



lxc-1.1.2-10.1

lxc-debuginfo-1.1.2-10.1

lxc-debugsource-1.1.2-10.1

lxc-devel-1.1.2-10.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



lxc-1.1.2-9.1

lxc-debuginfo-1.1.2-9.1

lxc-debugsource-1.1.2-9.1

lxc-devel-1.1.2-9.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



lxc-1.0.6-12.1

lxc-debuginfo-1.0.6-12.1

lxc-debugsource-1.0.6-12.1

lxc-devel-1.0.6-12.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8649.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010933



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

