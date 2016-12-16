|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in LXC
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in LXC
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:3179-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Datum:
|Fr, 16. Dezember 2016, 23:51
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8649
Originalnachricht
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for lxc
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3179-1
Rating: important
References: #1010933
Cross-References: CVE-2016-8649
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
openSUSE Leap 42.1
openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for lxc fixes the following issue:
- CVE-2016-8649: guest escape via ptrace of lxc-attach (boo#1010933).
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1488=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1488=1
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1488=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
lxc-1.1.2-10.1
lxc-debuginfo-1.1.2-10.1
lxc-debugsource-1.1.2-10.1
lxc-devel-1.1.2-10.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
lxc-1.1.2-9.1
lxc-debuginfo-1.1.2-9.1
lxc-debugsource-1.1.2-9.1
lxc-devel-1.1.2-9.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):
lxc-1.0.6-12.1
lxc-debuginfo-1.0.6-12.1
lxc-debugsource-1.0.6-12.1
lxc-devel-1.0.6-12.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8649.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010933
