Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3184-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Fr, 16. Dezember 2016, 23:55
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox
Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:3184-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1011922 #1015422 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9080 CVE-2016-9893 CVE-2016-9894
                    CVE-2016-9895 CVE-2016-9896 CVE-2016-9897
                    CVE-2016-9898 CVE-2016-9899 CVE-2016-9900
                    CVE-2016-9901 CVE-2016-9902 CVE-2016-9903
                    CVE-2016-9904
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
                    openSUSE 13.2
   An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update to MozillaFirefox 50.1.0 fixes the following vulnerabilities:

   - CVE-2016-9894: Buffer overflow in SkiaGL
   - CVE-2016-9899: Use-after-free while manipulating DOM events and audio
     elements
   - CVE-2016-9895: CSP bypass using marquee tag
   - CVE-2016-9896: Use-after-free with WebVR
   - CVE-2016-9897: Memory corruption in libGLES
   - CVE-2016-9898: Use-after-free in Editor while manipulating DOM subtrees
   - CVE-2016-9900: Restricted external resources can be loaded by SVG images
     through data URLs
   - CVE-2016-9904: Cross-origin information leak in shared atoms
   - CVE-2016-9901: Data from Pocket server improperly sanitized before
     execution
   - CVE-2016-9902: Pocket extension does not validate the origin of events
   - CVE-2016-9903: XSS injection vulnerability in add-ons SDK
   - CVE-2016-9080: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1
   - CVE-2016-9893: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1 and Firefox ESR
     45.6

   The following bugs were fixed:

   - boo#1011922: fix crash after a few seconds of usage on AArch64


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1490=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1490=1

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1490=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-50.1.0-45.1
      MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.1.0-45.1
      MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.1.0-45.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.1.0-45.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.1.0-45.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-50.1.0-45.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.1.0-45.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.1.0-45.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-50.1.0-45.1
      MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.1.0-45.1
      MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.1.0-45.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.1.0-45.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.1.0-45.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-50.1.0-45.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.1.0-45.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.1.0-45.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-50.1.0-94.1
      MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.1.0-94.1
      MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.1.0-94.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.1.0-94.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.1.0-94.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-50.1.0-94.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.1.0-94.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.1.0-94.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9080.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9893.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9894.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9895.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9896.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9897.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9898.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9899.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9900.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9901.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9902.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9903.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9904.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011922
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015422

