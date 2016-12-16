Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update to MozillaFirefox 50.1.0 fixes the following vulnerabilities:
- CVE-2016-9894: Buffer overflow in SkiaGL - CVE-2016-9899: Use-after-free while manipulating DOM events and audio elements - CVE-2016-9895: CSP bypass using marquee tag - CVE-2016-9896: Use-after-free with WebVR - CVE-2016-9897: Memory corruption in libGLES - CVE-2016-9898: Use-after-free in Editor while manipulating DOM subtrees - CVE-2016-9900: Restricted external resources can be loaded by SVG images through data URLs - CVE-2016-9904: Cross-origin information leak in shared atoms - CVE-2016-9901: Data from Pocket server improperly sanitized before execution - CVE-2016-9902: Pocket extension does not validate the origin of events - CVE-2016-9903: XSS injection vulnerability in add-ons SDK - CVE-2016-9080: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1 - CVE-2016-9893: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1 and Firefox ESR 45.6
The following bugs were fixed:
- boo#1011922: fix crash after a few seconds of usage on AArch64
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1490=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1490=1
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1490=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".