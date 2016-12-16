Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: CESA-2016:2946
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Fr, 16. Dezember 2016, 23:59
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9901
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9898
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9900
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefox-esr/#firefoxesr45.6
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9902
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9905
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9895
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9899
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2946.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9904
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9897
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9893

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2946 Critical

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2946.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
dba846c43628caac19968046676e2bf70699f0d4746f6fd2757455f8595d1ac5 
 firefox-45.6.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm

x86_64:
dba846c43628caac19968046676e2bf70699f0d4746f6fd2757455f8595d1ac5 
 firefox-45.6.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm
196c0f5af66c2808b1bbb9b5462dc3fe57e46e12be5008278f1cebd827063d23 
 firefox-45.6.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
a6234d1b91129e1decc78b16d74c3b1066d33b5caafd1e8d155f339531b57747 
 firefox-45.6.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
