Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: CESA-2016:2946
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Sa, 17. Dezember 2016, 00:03
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9901
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9900
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9898
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefox-esr/#firefoxesr45.6
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9902
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9905
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9895
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9899
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9904
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2946.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9897
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9893

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2946 Critical

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2946.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
5afee9ca4f6e98a7119b4357f86ae73095ba96d73abe765a71ad54c003f5d73d 
 firefox-45.6.0-1.el7.centos.i686.rpm
915f7b6a4b40f998d6036b9b919cc572ba81c5b9beff841ff308d5aa96f1e268 
 firefox-45.6.0-1.el7.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
c2fc8a1f20d3efdc9c438e624ecd0200e1c027a2bcdab2bf1d23a184b5e6e863 
 firefox-45.6.0-1.el7.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
