Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2946 Critical



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2946.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

5afee9ca4f6e98a7119b4357f86ae73095ba96d73abe765a71ad54c003f5d73d

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7.centos.i686.rpm

915f7b6a4b40f998d6036b9b919cc572ba81c5b9beff841ff308d5aa96f1e268

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

c2fc8a1f20d3efdc9c438e624ecd0200e1c027a2bcdab2bf1d23a184b5e6e863

firefox-45.6.0-1.el7.centos.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



