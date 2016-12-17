Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2946 Critical



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2946.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

05841bbe8a0c53eaca90941728d7d0c4065acbb635c0c3d7704a4a098aea4cef

firefox-45.6.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm



x86_64:

05841bbe8a0c53eaca90941728d7d0c4065acbb635c0c3d7704a4a098aea4cef

firefox-45.6.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm

520c15f59fbe25a57eea76d2f71aceeb070a4ed96cad57fa9b1cd3dc7cb00d5b

firefox-45.6.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

7cbb37ecab2cb61dc8c6bc21b2a0b69c74d6a3f4f4ef63e8d3d042112348ee5f

firefox-45.6.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: JohnnyCentOS



