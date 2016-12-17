Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2946 CriticalUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2946.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:05841bbe8a0c53eaca90941728d7d0c4065acbb635c0c3d7704a4a098aea4cef firefox-45.6.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpmx86_64:05841bbe8a0c53eaca90941728d7d0c4065acbb635c0c3d7704a4a098aea4cef firefox-45.6.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm520c15f59fbe25a57eea76d2f71aceeb070a4ed96cad57fa9b1cd3dc7cb00d5b firefox-45.6.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:7cbb37ecab2cb61dc8c6bc21b2a0b69c74d6a3f4f4ef63e8d3d042112348ee5f firefox-45.6.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.netTwitter: JohnnyCentOS_______________________________________________CentOS-announce mailing listCentOS-announce@centos.orghttps://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce